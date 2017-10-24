Prepare For Additional Time At The Airport As Even More New Security Measures Put In Place

It was just a couple of months ago that new delays were expected during security checkpoints at airports with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), but now, there are more. When it was revealed that medium-sized electronics would now need to be scanned separately, travelers groaned as they prepared for more time at the airport. Now, whether you have it on you or not, food is going to be the reason that security checkpoints take longer to get through.

It now appears as if there are some new security measures regarding food that will force travelers to get to the airport a bit earlier than they wanted to. According to KHON 2, passengers traveling through Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii are being advised to allow for an extra 20 minutes at least for their domestic flights.

Those 20 minutes are in addition to the two hours they’re already supposed to arrive at the airport for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. This is to accommodate extra screening processes that are taking place for passengers taking food onto the planes in their carry-on luggage.

While it may not have hit all airports as of yet, it is on the way and holiday travelers will need to be prepared for it.

If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World or New York or anywhere in the coming months, you’re going to need to give yourself some extra time.

TSA is calling this new screening process the Enhanced Accessible Property Search. So far, it had been tested in 10 airports earlier this year and it is beginning to be pushed out to others around the country. Not only are TSA agents asking passengers to take out any electronic devices larger than a cell phone for a more thorough inspection, but there is also the food issue.

Sari Koshetz is a spokeswoman for TSA and said this is for the safety of everyone traveling.

“It’s not required that you remove your food at the checkpoint, but it’s encouraged as a way to facilitate our screening process to make sure that no one has hidden any explosives in their food.”

While it is not guaranteed that all food in your carry-on luggage will be required to be taken out, there is the possibility it could happen. If that ends up being the case, TSA is stating that it could cause additional delays for those having items inspected and others behind them in line for security.

Sealed food items are not usually going to be opened by officers, but if something is seen as suspicious, it will undergo additional screening and swabbing. If there comes a point where officers are still unsure about a sealed item, it could end up being opened.

Passengers traveling with TSA PreCheck are not expected to have their wait times or security checkpoint times affected, but if extra screening is needed, it will happen.

For those traveling on vacation or during the holiday season, you are going to want to allow more time at the airport to be sure you make your flights on time. This new screening from TSA is going to cause some backup at security checkpoints even once the officers get into a flow and have it implemented at more airports. If you’re worried about making your flight, you will want to give yourself more time as delays are expected.

