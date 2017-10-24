Is ‘Counting On’ Getting Canceled? Show Ratings Of The Duggar Family Suffer From Steady Decline Of Viewers

Counting On may be facing cancellation as a new report revealed how the viewership of TLC’s unscripted series about the Duggar family gradually decreased since Josh Duggar’s scandalous affairs. Whether or not the studio will decide to renew the show for another season after Monday’s finale remains uncertain.

Monday’s season finale featured another wedding for the Arkansas brood as Joe Duggar and Kendall Caldwell finally tie the knot. A number of reports have been dedicated to cover this momentous day for the celebrity couple but their marriage may not be as happy as a fairy tale after all as the possibility of show’s cancellation lingers still, based on a report from the Hollywood Gossip.

According to the outlet, the show has started to see a decline in viewership and advertisement after they were given a second chance following the mess Josh Duggar brought into the family. At the time, there seemed to be a big chance that TLC would give up and finally move on from Counting On.

But after careful negotiation, the studio decided to give the Duggar family another shot on the condition that the eldest of the Duggar children will no longer be featured in the show. TLC and the Duggars have since spun other reality series such as 17 Kids and Counting that turned into 19 Kids and Counting.

However, the Hollywood Gossip believes that the decision was as unsurprising as the show’s possible cancellation this time around as TLC and the Duggars reportedly underestimated the extent of the public’s reaction to Josh’s sickening child molestation of her younger sisters.

This forges the idea that the series featuring the Duggar family may no longer be renewed for another season as the Duggar family’s official blog clearly stated that they have yet to hear from the studio about when the show will return—whether it ever will—after Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding.

“The good news is that Joseph and Kendra’s one-hour wedding special is scheduled to air Monday on TLC. The not-so-good news is that the wedding special is also the Counting On season finale,” the blog read.

“As of right now, a new season has not been announced, but we will let you know as soon as it is.”

Of course, there is still the possibility that they have already been filming in secret as the Hollywood Gossip pointed out that they have done so in the past. However, that was when the show was still in the good graces of the studio so there really is no certainty in that. With that said, it is best to take the information with a grain of salt.

Do you think Counting On will get canceled by TLC? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by TLC]