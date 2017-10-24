‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Bonnie And Sheila Try To Flee Salem, Will They Get Away With It?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will try to flee Salem with Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins.) With how the doppelganger ruined Adrienne Kiriakis‘ life, will they get away with it? Or can fans expect some sort of justice in this storyline?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

The latest Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the doppelganger drama will finally come to an end. However, once Bonnie is exposed, she and her cohort will try to escape. Before Adrienne can be rescued, they have to figure out where she is first.

According to The Water Cooler, on October 24, Bonnie Lockhart‘s game will come to a screeching halt. Even though the jig is up for Bonnie, everyone will wonder where the real Adrienne is being held. It will be up to Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) to get the answer from the doppelganger.

Working with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth,) Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) discover Adrienne’s location. Their goal is to literally free her from prison. However, don’t expect Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) to be part of this plan. In fact, it is Justin that tells Lucas about Adrienne’s ordeal.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Bonnie might try to escape. However, don’t expect her to get very far. At the very least, Sheila will get caught. It is reported that she will ask her old friend, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) for help. At first, she tells him that she needs to get out of town.

However, it is unlikely that Eli would jeopardize his career again. After being fired from the FBI, he just landed the job at the Salem PD. He will probably give her some good advice and maybe soften the case on her behalf. He could certainly put in a good word for her when speaking to Commissioner Brady (Kristian Alfonso.)

What do you think of the doppelganger storyline finally coming to a shocking conclusion? Are you looking forward to Adrienne Kiraikis getting her life back? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next.

