Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Dating: Playboy Wants Kourtney Kardashian Back Despite Romance With Teen Model?

Although Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are no longer together, the self-proclaimed “Lord” has always noted that he will always love the mother of his children. Now that the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings is dating someone else, it appears that the popular playboy is not too happy about it.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians series also serves as the family’s video diary where viewers witness their daily drama. Although avid fans have already gotten used to Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashians breakup and makeup situation, the pair officially called it quits in 2015 after nine rocky years together.

Kourtney Kardashian is now dating model and former boxer, Younes Bendjima, and their whirlwind romance has been documented on social media. However, it wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies for the reality star’s relationship because Scott Disick just can’t seem to leave her alone.

In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians show’s Oct. 22 episode revealed a teaser of Scott Disick threatening Kourtney Kardashian that her new man will be beaten up. Although the 24-year-old former boxer will certainly have no problem defending himself, the fact that “Lord Disick” has gotten an idea to hurt someone is quite alarming for the 38-year-old mom.

A recent report claims that Younes Bendjima “pities” Scott Disick and hates the fact that he’s a bully and treated Kourtney Kardashian poorly when they were together. The source even said that he is not afraid to meet up with the reality star despite the latter’s threat of beating him up.

However, Gossip Cop quickly slammed the earlier report, saying that there is absolutely no truth to the claims.

Meanwhile, although it appears that Scott Disick is still not over Kourtney Kardashian, it should be noted that the latest installment of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series was shot months before it was aired.

The father-of-three is now dating 19-year-old model, Sofia Richie, and the two appear to be getting more and more serious. A previous report even claimed that Scott Disick is willing to give up his playboy ways to have a future with Lionel Richie’s young daughter.

Scott Disick has yet to comment on the recent claim.

