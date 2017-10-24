Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe is currently on a hot seat after publicly expressing his desire to leave. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Suns will be trading Bledsoe to the Denver Nuggets for a trade package centered on guard Emmanuel Mudiay and forward Kenneth Faried.

The departure of Eric Bledsoe in Phoenix is inevitable, especially after his recent tweet “I don’t want to be here” reached the Suns’ front office. Bledsoe reportedly had a conversation with general manager Ryan McDonough and explained that his recent tweet has nothing to do with the team. Unfortunately, McDonough doesn’t believe Bledsoe’s excuse and said that the veteran guard “won’t be with us going forward.”

Several NBA teams have already expressed interest in trading for Eric Bledsoe. These include the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reported the Nuggets and the Suns have discussed sending Bledsoe to Denver for Emmanuel Mudiay and other trade pieces.

Disgruntled power forward Kenneth Faried is also reportedly part of the package that will be sent to the Suns. Like Bledsoe, Faried also expressed his disappointment with his current team, especially after losing the starting spot to Paul Millsap. The Nuggets have been shopping the 27-year-old power forward for years but were unable to find an ideal trade partner. Unlike in Denver, the Suns could give Kenneth Faried more playing time to make himself noticeable again in the league.

Trading for Bledsoe is undeniably a wise move for the Nuggets. This will strengthen their chance of dominating the deep Western Conference in the 2017-18 NBA season. If the trade becomes official, Bledsoe will be serving as the starting point guard while the Nuggets wait for the development of Jamal Murray.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Mudiay will be a great fit with the Suns, who are currently in the middle of the rebuilding process. Mudiay can play alongside Devin Booker in the Suns’ backcourt or serve as a backup for Brandon Knight. The Suns are currently facing a huge dilemma after losing the first three games of the 2017-18 NBA season. Having a new coach and unloading some distractions could help the Suns return to the path they want to take.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]