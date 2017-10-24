Kris Jenner is blonde and bougie!

You can always count on Kris Jenner and her Keeping Up With the Kardashians family to command headlines. On Monday, Kim Kardashian created a seismic reaction when she uploaded a picture of Kris sporting some fancy threads and a new blonde pixie cut. Unsurprisingly, the memes and the comments were off the charts.

The picture of Kris Jenner shows the matriarch sitting on a sofa and holding a martini glass. Sporting a new blonde pixie cut, the 61-year-old mother of six sat confidently with her legs crossed while wearing a floral ensemble, a pair of red chic boots, a white fur, and a pair of stylish black sunglasses, according to toofab.

Kim urged her fans to be creative and share their own take on the picture of Kris Jenner’s blonde look. “Caption this…. mine is SWF,” Kim wrote in reference to Single White Female, the 1992 movie. As one can imagine, fans obliged Kim’s request and the rest is viral history.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble began dating three years ago. Kris took the leap of faith and returned to the dating scene one year after ending her decades-long relationship with Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner).

Fans learned on KUWTK that Kris became incensed with Caitlyn over the release of her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life. As described on the Amazon website, Caitlyn wrote the book during a time of discovery and gender dysphoria.

Not only does Kris’ ex-spouse open up about the journey of self-discovery in her memoir, but Caitlyn also visits topics about her family. Tension developed when Kris and the Kardashian-Jenner girls learned about the book’s contents. In recent months, Kris and Caitlyn have struggled with the decision to move ahead with the book without getting the family’s blessings.

“She also talks candidly about her life in the public eye as a member of the Kardashian clan, what led to her decision to become Caitlyn, and how she, her family, the transgender community, and the rest of the world has since embraced her new life.”

Recently, Kris and her new beau were spotted out and about in California. However, insiders say there is still conflict brewing between the two of them, and it’s only a matter of time before their relationship comes to a screeching halt and they separate. Insiders say Corey has become “dead weight,” according to according to OK! Magazine.

For a time, Kris and Corey’s relationship had been sizzling within gossip bubbles. Recently, three of her daughters — Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian — announced their pregnancies. Insiders say the show’s production and focus will likely crowd out what’s going on in Kris Jenner’s alleged rocky romance.

Does Kris Jenner’s blonde look receive a stamp of approval or is it a fail?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation]