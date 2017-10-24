Prince Harry’s Girl Meghan Markle Is ‘Not Marriage Material’ — The Queen Reacts To Explosive Insult

Prince Harry, 33, and older girlfriend Meghan Markle, 36, are determined to walk down the aisle no matter what haters and detractors say, according to a new report by Hollywood Life.

“At this point, it looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting hitched no matter what.”

Meghan has reportedly been formally introduced to Harry’s grandma, Queen Elizabeth II.

The meeting must have gone well because the queen has apparently now given her blessing, ignoring a spate of insulting recent reports saying that Meghan is “not marriage material.”

The concerns about Meghan’s suitability center around the fact that she is American and a working actress.

A source stressed that Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, and his grandma, the Queen, are more modern in their thinking than many people realize.

The source said, “There’s still a lot of snobbery in royal circles, and to some, the fact that Meghan is American and a working actress, makes her totally inappropriate marriage material. However, the Queen and Prince Charles are actually much more modern thinking than many give them credit for. They’ve had to change with the times in order to survive.”

Intriguingly, the source said that there are people on the outskirts of Harry’s circle who are definitely concerned and may be causing drama.

The unnamed source stressed that it is the immediate royal family who supports Meghan.

“There’s no drama within the immediate royal family when it comes to Meghan being an actress, but there are people on the outside who definitely disapprove,” the source told Hollywood Life.

Charles and the Queen both think that Meghan is a great match for Harry and put his happiness first. They gave their blessing after meeting Megan at a tea party on October 12.

The immediate royal circle was reportedly very happy to hear the official engagement announcement.

There have been reports that Meghan plans to quit her acting career, giving up her role on the show Suits out of respect for Prince Harry and his royal status.

Meghan has played the role of Rachel Zane on the USA Network drama since 2011.

Markle is reportedly aware that she cannot carry on her acting duties and be a princess at the same time, so she has told her bosses she will not be back for an eighth season.

Meghan will reportedly concentrate on charity work, especially her work with UNICEF when she becomes a royal. Markle is said to enjoy her work with UNICEF greatly.

Meghan had reportedly been thinking about quitting for a while, although she told insiders that she loved playing the role of Rachel and she appreciated the chance to star in Suits.

The decision to quit Suits was also reportedly motivated by the fact that Prince Harry cannot move to Toronto. Meghan Markle will now reportedly move to London to be with him and begin wedding planning.

Insiders have reportedly been concerned about some scuffles among players in the palace, reports Hollywood Life.

One insider claimed there are fears that Meghan will “feel a bit more important than she should” after she joins the royal family.

The insider apparently said that is very common and has happened before when a new arrival joins!

Could Kate Middleton have sparked anger in staffers, hangers-on, friends, and organizers when she married William in 2011?

The source said, “There’s a tendency for people who join the royal households to get a bit of red carpet fever, feel a bit more important than they should do and don’t get on with the job properly. So there is a conflict of interest, a personality clash amongst each other, and that is not good.”

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation]