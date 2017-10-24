The premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is only a few months away, but details about the highly anticipated sequel are still remarkably scarce. Luckily, new information has just surfaced and it looks like there will be some major tension between General Armitage Hux and Kylo Ren. Is the First Order officer truly planning to murder Kylo’s mother General Leia Organa in Episode VIII? Will Han Solo’s son manage to save the Resistance officer from possible death?

Fans have noticed that there was some tension between General Hux and Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Some have pointed out that Hux balked when Supreme Leader Snoke announced that he will continue training Kylo near the end of Episode VII. Now there is a possibility that Hux and Kylo will go head to head in the effort to reach Leia Organa in Star Wars 8.

The official Japanese website for Star Wars has just released the new character biographies for The Last Jedi. The description for Kylo Ren clearly indicates that he will be struggling to impress Supreme Leader Snoke despite the fact that “his powers in the Dark Side” are growing. Interestingly, Kylo’s dilemma might be connected to General Hux’s evil plan.

The character bio for General Hux teases on the officer’s victory despite the destruction of Starkiller Base. Hux continues to have command of Finalizer and now intends to go after the Resistance with full force. Unfortunately, this could mean he is planning to assassinate General Leia Organa in Star Wars 8. However, there are speculations that Kylo Ren will defy the First Order and save his mother in The Last Jedi.

The final trailer for Episode VIII has a dark sequence that shows Kylo Ren piloting a fighter as a Resistance ship is being attacked. The scene also features glimpses at a very concerned Leia Organa. Although people initially thought this meant Kylo was trying to kill his own mother, a new theory suggests that Ben Solo is actually racing to save her from General Hux’s assassination attempt in Star Wars 8. If this is the case, there is hope yet that Kylo will abandon the First Order and reunite with Leia.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will premiere on December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]