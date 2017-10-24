Baymax Set To Return In Brand New ‘Big Hero 6’ Movie Next Month

It has been three years since the lovable Baymax and his friend Hiro joined forces with some friends to fight evil and keep the world safe. Now, they’re going to be coming back and it will be in a brand new hour-long movie called Baymax Returns next month on Disney XD. As a matter of fact, there is going to be a lot more to come after that as the movie will be the official kickoff of Big Hero 6: The Series.

As reported by Deadline, Baymax Returns is going to make its premiere on Disney XD at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 20, but make sure to check your local listing for exact times. It will also air on the Disney Channel and will be available on the DisneyNOW app and Disney XD’s video on demand service as well.

This one-hour movie won’t be the only time that the lovable Baymax and his friends are going to be seen, though. After it is over, they will appear in brand new episodes every week for six weeks, but not right away.

You’d better get your fist bumps ready and prepare for all the fun and action of Big Hero 6: The Series.

Once Baymax Returns is over, two full-length episodes of the series will be available as previews on the Disney XD video on demand and DisneyNOW app. Believe it or not, there will even be a pocket Baymax virtual assistant coming your way on Nov. 20 too.

In Baymax Returns, the story picks up after the happenings in Big Hero 6 where Hiro found a way to bring his beloved friend back. There will be plenty of trouble for them to get into, but they will at least be joined by Fred, Go Go, Honey Lemon, and Wasabi to join them on their adventures.

Big Hero 6: The Series isn’t set to debut on Disney XD until the early part of 2018, but the entire voice cast is returning which is great news.

The city of San Fransokyo appears to be in good hands with the return of Baymax and all of his friends, but there will certainly be some misadventures coming their way. Baymax Returns will kick things off in November as a one-hour movie, but then, there will be a short wait until Big Hero 6: The Series makes its official debut on Disney XD in 2018.

