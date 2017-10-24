Who Got Voted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Tonight? Week 6 Results

It was movie night on Dancing with the Stars 2017 tonight, as the couples on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 made an attempt to take on a movie genre with their performances tonight. Besides the performances, viewers also got to see Shania Twain serve as a guest judge on DWTS tonight, but who got voted off Dancing with the Stars 2017? Find out the week 6 results on DWTS tonight below in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers.

Last week on Dancing with the Stars Season 25, it was Disney night and the couples took on some of the most popular songs and movies from the Disney collection. This night was all about having fun, especially after an emotional night the week before. Disney night brought us the first perfect score on DWTS Season 25 also. Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold came close the week before, but nailed it this time with their 30 out of 30 performance. After all was said and done, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced which couples were in danger of going home, which happened to be Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko and Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson. In the end, it was Sasha and Gleb eliminated from the competition after week 5 was done.

They changed things up tonight, as Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced the three couples in jeopardy of going home tonight pretty early on. Those three couples were Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd, Terrell Owens & Cheryle Burke, and Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy. That shocked many people in the audience, as both Terrell and Victoria had good weeks last week.

From there, they made it through the new performances on the night. The judges were a little tougher on the couples tonight, but we did have some high scores and another perfect score tonight, but this time from Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas. Despite all of that, they still had to send one of the couples home tonight.

The three couples returned to the dance floor to find out those DWTS 2017 results. After last week’s votes and judges’ scores, the couple that was eliminated tonight on Dancing with the Stars season 25 was Nick and Peta.

What do you think of the results on Dancing with the Stars 2017 tonight?

