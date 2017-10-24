Blake Lively Got The Sweetest Revenge On Ryan Reynolds’ Birthday, Shares A Pic Of Ryan Gosling

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are making the world swoon again in their sweet birthday exchange posting photos of other people in their greetings for each other. Today, October 23, Lively got her hilarious revenge on Reynolds by sharing a photo of Ryan Gosling, his Canadian compatriot and the other half of the hottest Ryans in Hollywood, Just Jared reported.

Touted as the “Golden Couple,” Reynolds and Lively began trolling each other on Instagram back in August when Ryan posted a birthday greeting to his wife with a picture of himself. Blake also appeared in the picture but partly cropped showing only a slight side of her. The photo was taken during their red carpet appearance at the 2014 Met Gala.

Ryan Reynolds wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.”

Time For Revenge

On her part, Blake Lively made sure she’s getting the best part of the deal when she posted a photo of the hunky Ryan Gosling with Ryan Reynolds. She almost entirely cropped her husband from the frame. The photo was taken during the Critics’ Choice Awards 2017 when the two Ryans bumped into each other during the ceremony.

In the same manner, The 30-year-old actress captioned her birthday greetings with, “Happy Birthday, baby.”

Prior to this, the All I See Is You star responded to Reynolds’ birthday greeting, saying, “Luckily I lost my password to Twitter about a year and a half ago, so I haven’t been able to keep up.”

“Everybody’s always asking me about it, but I never know,” she added. “He’s so funny, but [needs] a lot of therapy.”

Fan Attack

Meanwhile, fans of the Deadpool 2 star had already posted several memes and photos of their idol. But when they took notice of Blake’s hilarious greetings, they flocked to the photo thread to troll Ryan.

Fans were tagging his IG handle @vancityreynolds in the comment section. Some are swooning over the lovely exchange and admiring Blake Lively’s humor.

Once again Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively prove to everyone that true love can exist in Hollywood amid its glitz and glamour [and trolling wives].

