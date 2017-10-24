NFL Rumors: Broncos, Texans, Dolphins Could Be Among Teams Taking Long Look At Colin Kaepernick

The NFL rumors are starting to look good for Colin Kaepernick, with a slew of injuries and underperforming quarterbacks leading to reports that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback could soon make a return to the NFL.

Kaepernick has been out of the league since opting out of his 49ers contract after last season, with teams showing little interest despite stats and a resume that put him at the top of the free agent heap. Backers say that Kaepernick is being blackballed for his protest last season, but that could soon be coming to an end.

There were a series of reports this week that teams may be interested in Kaepernick, including a report that the Denver Broncos may be taking a look at him. The USA Today page Broncos Wire noted that the team is struggling behind Trevor Siemian, who has four turnovers and just one touchdown over the past two weeks.

With no strong options in either Paxton Lynch or Brock Osweiler, the Broncos should turn to Kaepernick for a spark, the report noted.

It might not be so hard of a transition, the report added.

“Denver could tailor their offense to Kaepernick’s strengths, something that offensive coordinator Mike McCoy did with Tim Tebow in 2011,” the report noted. “And, contrary to what many NFL fans say, Kaepernick is not a bad quarterback — this thread of tweets from quarterback analyst Cian Fahey debunks many of the arguments about Kaepernick’s supposed inability to play at a high level.”

At the same time, Texas Monthly suggests that the Houston Texans could be well-served by signing Colin Kaepernick to back up Deshaun Watson. While the rookie quarterback has played very well so far, the Texans would likely be sunk if he were to be injured and they had to turn back to Tom Savage. With the Texans putting together a strong season and poised to be a playoff team, Kaepernick would be an important insurance policy, the report noted.

Other NFL rumors connect Colin Kaepernick to the Miami Dolphins, who could be without starter Jay Cutler for a while, and Arizona Cardinals, who lost starter Carson Palmer this weekend as well.

There is no coach better suited to end the Colin Kaepernick standoff than Bruce Arians. https://t.co/Q7E1JpMm93 #Cardinals — FanSided NFL (@FanSidedNFL) October 22, 2017

While the rumor mill regarding Colin Kaepernick may be churning more than usual, there are still no reports that any NFL teams are paying serious consideration to the former Super Bowl starter. Not yet, at least.

[Featured Image by Harry How/Getty Images]