‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Zack Drugs Scott, Victoria Has A Health Crisis, And Billy Flips Out

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, October 25, reveal that Zack (Ryan Ashton) will drug Scott’s (Daniel Hall) beer and kidnap him. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has a health scare when she collapses during her live GC Buzz interview. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy (Jason Thompson) flips out when Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) confesses that Jack (Peter Bergman) planted a fake tip and they are rushing the Jabot men’s line release overnight. It looks like a great episode ahead on Young and the Restless.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Scott is on the verge of figuring out who is financing the sex traffic organization. Zack will figure out that Scott is close to discovering his involvement and decides to take drastic action. At Crimson Lights, Zack gets the opportunity to take out a serious threat. He drugs Scott’s beer and waits for it to kick in. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Zack will kidnap Scott so he cannot look into the sex ring anymore.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that things between Billy and Phyllis reach a boiling point. Billy tries to apologize to Phyllis, but she isn’t having it as she feels he crossed the line when he hacked her computer. She will probably eventually forgive him, but she isn’t ready to cave just yet.

Victoria asks Chelsea to keep a secret today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/US30mX32rk — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) October 23, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria tries to do some damage control after learning that Jabot is pushing their men’s line ahead of schedule. She hopes the GC Buzz interview will push Brash & Sassy’s product ahead of Jabot’s.

In the middle of the interview, Victoria will collapse. It will get people talking about Brash & Sassy, but not in the way Victoria was hoping. Genoa City will be concerned about what caused Victoria to collapse.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) won’t mind a rating boost, but will be obviously concerned about Victoria’s health. It looks like the Young and the Restless viewers will finally find out what is wrong with Victoria. Do you think Phyllis will forgive Billy? Do you think Zack will kidnap Scott? What’s wrong with Victoria?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

