French President’s Dog Pees On Palace Fireplace With Cameras Rolling At Government Meeting — Video

When you gotta go, you gotta go, and apparently, French President Macron’s dog really had to go while his new owner was in a government meeting with cameras rolling. Nemo, who is a new rescue dog for the Macron family, is getting acclimated to his luxury surroundings, which appear to be gilded in gold from what you can see on this recently posted video. You can watch the video at the end of this article.

While his new master met with French government officials and with camera’s rolling, Nemo walked up to the Elysee Palace fireplace and urinated in full sight of all who were there and watching from home. When President Macron realized that his black labrador-Griffon cross dog had just peed all over the iconic Elysee Palace fireplace he told the ministers in the room that the dog was doing something “quite exceptional.”

One of the ministers asked Macron if this happened often with his dog, Marcon laughed and told his room full of government guests that “You have triggered completely unusual behavior in my dog.” Nemo is named after the Jules Vern’s hero from the book Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

The group had a good laugh over the incident and Macron himself was laughing pretty hard once the realization set in as to what Nemo had done in front of the cameras. You can see in the video how some of the government officials at this meeting with Macron really seemed to find the incident funny.

Oui, oui: French president's dog interrupts meeting to pee on fireplace https://t.co/MHa72X8mKS pic.twitter.com/YWUrjcTOHR — ABC News (@abcnews) October 23, 2017

Marcon and his wife, Brigitte adopted this dog back in August and deemed him Nemo after Captain Nemo as Macron is a fan of the book. He is a rescue dog from an animal shelter and believed to be between 1- and 2-years-old.

French president's dog answers nature's call while cameras roll during government meeting. https://t.co/L0l5pYxebD pic.twitter.com/onHGTauv5p — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 23, 2017

According to the Daily Mail, the French TV channel LCI broadcast the incident on their Sunday lineup. The room in which the dog answered his call to nature was gilded and sporting chandeliers. Nemo made a splash, in more ways than one when he lifted his leg and took aim at the fireplace in the ornate Elysee Palace.

As the New York Post reports, the dog didn’t hide the fact that he was “taking a leak” on the fireplace and it actually made a little bit of noise, which caught the ear of Brune Poirson, who is the junior minister of ecology. He said to Macron, “I wondered what the noise was,” once translated from French. Now he knows, as does the rest of the world, thanks to the video. The video does have a silver lining — it shows just how good-natured these folks really are.

[Featured Image by Michel Euler/AP Images]