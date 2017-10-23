Former ‘RHONJ’ Star Jacqueline Laurita Pokes Fun At Danielle Staub In Mean Twitter Post

Jacqueline Laurita left her role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey earlier this year but still, the former reality star is involved in the ongoing drama among her co-stars.

As new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 continue to air on Bravo TV, things between Jacqueline Laurita and her former co-star, Danielle Staub, appear to have taken a turn for the worse on Twitter, where a mean message and photo regarding Staub’s face was recently shared.

It all started when series regular Kim Granatell posted a photo of less than flattering image of Danielle Staub looking down at the camera and told her fans and followers that the image was that of a new Halloween mask. In the caption of the photo, Grantell asked Jacqueline Laurita if she would wear the mask in honor of the upcoming holiday.

Unfortunately, Jacqueline Laurita wasn’t on board with the idea and told her friend, “Holy s**t!! Please stop!”

As All About the Real Housewives explained to readers on October 21, Jacqueline Laurita has made it clear that she is not a fan of Danielle Staub and around the same time, she revealed that her loyalty was to the Wakiles. As the outlet revealed to readers, Laurita attended the recent opening of Kathy Wakile and her husband Rich’s new restaurant, Pizza Love, and during the outing, Laurita and her husband, Chris, posed for a photo with their former co-stars.

Jacqueline Laurita was featured in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey when the show first began airing and remained in a full-time role until Season 6 when her role was removed. Then, halfway through the season, Laurita returned to the show in a part-time role before returning to full-time the following year.

According to an Us Weekly report earlier this year, Bravo TV felt that Jacqueline Laurita no longer fit in with the other women of the cast.

To see more of the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Margaret Josephs, and Danielle Staub, tune into new episodes of Season 8 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]