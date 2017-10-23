‘Michael Jackson’s Halloween’: See The Sneak Peek Trailer For The King Of Pop’s Spooky Animated Special

Move over, Charlie Brown, Michael Jackson’s Halloween is about to take over your turf. The long-awaited animated musical tribute to the late King of Pop is set to debut Oct. 27 on CBS. There’s no Great Pumpkin, but there is a pumpkinhead and a soundtrack to die for.

Not only will the hour-long Michael Jackson’s Halloween special feature some of Jackson’s most iconic music, but it will feature a voice cast of CBS A-listers that includes Christine Baranski (The Good Wife), Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), George Eads (CSI), Lucas Till (MacGyver) and Lucy Liu (Elementary).

CBS has released a trailer for Michael Jackson’s Halloween, which is set to Jackson’s 1979 dance hit “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” with a promise that the late star’s music will bring Halloween to life. Eagle-eyed fans will notice a full moon with Jackson-esque eyes. In fact, Jackson’s eyes appear in a couple of places in the trailer.

A synopsis of Michael Jackson’s Halloween reveals that the story will follow Vincent (Till) and Victoria (Kiersey Clemons), after they meet on Halloween night and find themselves at This Place Hotel (named after Jackson’s 1980 song of the same name), located at 777 Jackson Street. The characters and their obligatory canine sidekick, appropriately named Ichabod, embark on an “unexpected, magical adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a spectacular dance finale featuring an animated Jackson,” as per Billboard. There’s even a spooky pumpkinhead character named Hay Man.

News of Michael Jackson’s Halloween was first revealed in July when the social media team for the late superstar teased the Jackson estate’s holiday production on Twitter. In the years since his 2009 death, Michael Jackson’s estate has produced several documentaries, specials, and even two albums. But why did they decide to dip into the already-crowded Halloween pool? It’s no secret that Michael Jackson had a thing for Halloween—his spooky 13-minute “Thriller” video goes down as one of the most iconic music videos of all time and he even employed horror legend Vincent Price to do the narration.

In addition to the animated Halloween TV special, Michael Jackson’s latest album release, Scream, features 13 Halloween-appropriate songs from the late singer’s music catalog, including “Ghosts,” “Thriller,” “Somebody’s Watching Me” and the title track, as well as a gory remix titled “Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous (The White Panda Mash-Up.)”

Take a look at the trailer for Michael Jackson’s Halloween below.

Michael Jackson’s Halloween airs Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

[Featured Image by Hammerhead/CBS]