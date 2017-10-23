‘The Good Doctor’ Spoilers: Shaun Stunned By His Patient And Digs Deep Into His Cancer Diagnosis [Sneak Peek]

The Good Doctor spoilers for Monday, October 23, reveal that Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) will encounter a patient that is a dead ringer for his deceased brother, Steve (Dylan Kingwell). He will work hard to save the little boy, who has bone cancer –or so the family believes. Shaun questions the parents, played by Samantha Sloyan and Young and the Restless alum, Michael Muhney, on why the child doesn’t know anything about his health condition. The Good Doctor spoilers suggest that Dr. Murphy will figure out what’s really ailing the young boy and offer a treatment plan. It’s an episode that Young and the Restless fans will not want to miss!

When Shaun first encounters the young boy, he’s startled as the child looks exactly like his dead brother, Steve. As he gets more information from the youngster, he learns that the parents of the kid have not disclosed his bone cancer diagnosis. In addition, the parents asked Dr. Murphy not to tell him. The Good Doctor spoilers state that Shaun feels conflicted because he thinks the child, as the patient, has a right to know what medical challenges he’s facing. However, it gets complicated because he’s under 18 so his parents have the ultimate say in his care.

Dr. Murphy orders an MRI to get a better idea of what’s wrong with the boy. The Good Doctor spoilers reveal that the youngster makes a joke, but Shaun doesn’t get it. Shaun explains that he has autism, so it’s hard for him to read social clues. The boy tells him he had a cousin who had autism, but he died. That’s when Dr. Murphy opens up about his brother’s death.

After talking with the patient, Dr. Murphy investigates what could be wrong with him. He discovers something and suggests that he Doesn’t have cancer. Will Dr. Murphy find what’s really plaguing the young boy and offer an effective treatment option?

Shaun’s patient + doctor relationship reaches a new level in this #TheGoodDoctor sneak peek. pic.twitter.com/Brhr4bDfl6 — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) October 21, 2017

Michael Muhney guest stars as the boy’s father. He will have a faceoff with Dr. Murphy about their decision to keep the young child in the dark about his health issues. He will suggest that as the patient, he has a right to know. Of course, the parents disagree and requests he keeps the secret.

The Good Doctor Episode 5 looks to be a very emotional episode. Young and the Restless fans aren’t going to want to miss seeing the beloved Michael Muhney.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays on ABC at 10/9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Jack Rowand/ABC Images]