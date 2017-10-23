Sophia Bush Explains Her Reason For Leaving ‘Chicago PD’

The fans were all shocked when Sophia Bush made the decision to leave Chicago PD. At the time, she really didn’t have much to say about it, but now People shared that Sophia Bush is speaking out about why she chose to leave the show. She decided to move on from the show at the end of the fourth season.

On Saturday, Sophia shared a photo from The Hollywood Reporter that was all about the new show she is going to be on. The fans are really excited to know that Sophia is going to be back on a television show, but it won’t be Chicago PD. She will actually be in a new show, but will also be able to work as executive producer on other projects as well. This is all going to be with 20th Century Fox TV.

Sophia Bush had a fan ask her in the comments about why she left Chicago PD and she decided to say something about it this time. The fan made it sound like maybe her leaving wasn’t something that she wanted to do and was forced, but she made sure that they knew that wasn’t the case. She explained that she left the show because she wanted to, but that wasn’t all that Sophia Bush had to say about it. She even said that “took me a long time and a lot of hard work to get out of that show.”

When Sophia Bush left the show, everyone was shocked to see Detective Lindsay leave. They didn’t kill her off, but instead, she went off to work with the FBI. This does leave the storyline open so she could return if she wanted to, but right now, it doesn’t look like there is any chance that Sophia Bush will be coming back. She seems to have totally moved on from the show and is doing something new now. The fans can’t wait to see what role she lands in next.

Do you still miss Sophia Bush on Chicago PD? Do you think that the show can go on just fine without her? Sound off in the comments below on your thoughts.

[Featured Image by Jeff Schear/Getty Images]