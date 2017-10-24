Donald Trump Approval Rating Disaster: Barely 1 In 4 Americans ‘Strongly’ Approve Of Trump, New Poll Finds

His latest approval rating polls continued Monday to show what appears to be a disaster for Donald Trump, as his overall average approval number remained buried well below the 40 percent mark — but perhaps more importantly, even in a conservative-leaning poll, Trump’s “strong” support registers at barely more than 25 percent of all Americans. In another poll, that “strong” approval number dipped below 20 percent, with not even one of every five Americans saying that they “strongly” approve of Trump’s performance in the country’s top job.

Trump’s average approval rating as compiled across dozens of polls by the site FiveThirtyEight.com remains underwater at 37.5 percent, while his disapproval number is soaring — 56.4 percent.

The Rasmussen Reports poll, according to statistically calculated pollster ratings by FiveThirtyEight.com, has historically shown a Republican bias of two percentage points. But even in the latest Rasmussen daily tracking poll released on Monday, only 27 percent of Americans say that they “strongly approve” of Trump’s job performance.

Another 14 percent said that they merely “approve” of Trump’s performance, according to Rasmussen, for an overall approval rating of 41 percent, down slightly from Friday’s approval rating of 43 percent. But the 14 percent “approve” rating indicates that approximately one-third of Trump’s support remains soft.

Trump’s reportedly insensitive phone call to grieving war widow Myeshia Johnson appears to have caused a spike in negative attitudes toward Trump. In that same Rasmussen poll, Trump’s disapproval rating — the percentage of Americans who say that they disapprove of Trump’s performance so far — reached 58.

That 58 percent number is the highest disapproval rating for Trump in the conservative-leaning Rasmussen poll since August 4, when the number stood at 59 percent. Trump’s disapproval rating spiked as high as 62 percent through late July and early August. On July 24, Trump gave a widely condemned speech to the Boy Scouts of American Jamboree in which he attacked President Barack Obama and made a reference to a sex scandal involving one of his wealthy friends.

Trump’s “strongly disapprove” number stood at 50 percent in Monday’s Rasmussen poll, a peak of disapproval not reached in that poll since August 2. In fact, in the 277 days of Trump’s term starting on January 20, the daily Rasmussen poll has shown him eliciting “strong” disapproval of 50 percent on only two days. August 2, and Monday (October 23).

A monthly poll released on Monday by Harvard/Harris — a relatively new polling agency that has not yet received a rating from FiveThirtyEight.com — showed an even more dire situation for Trump with the American electorate. According to Harvard/Harris, Trump’s 42 percent approval rating in October is down three points from his September number, and his 58 percent disapproval rating rose by the corresponding three points.

But the Harvard/Harris poll shows even softer October support for Trump than the Rasmussen poll, with only 19 percent — less than one in five American voters — saying that they “strongly” approve of Trump’s performance in office, and 23 percent only “somewhat” approving. That’s more than half of Trump’s support falling into the soft category.

The Harvard/Harris poll was not all bad news for Trump, however. Despite his historically disastrous overall approval ratings, American voters do feel more positive about specific aspects of his job performance. When it comes to “stimulating jobs,” 52 percent approve of what Trump has done so far, while 51 percent give positive marks to his handling of the economy overall — and 50 percent give a thumbs-up to his actions in combating terrorism.

But asked about Trump’s job actually running the government, Trump’s approval drops to an anemic 38 percent.

By late in 2018, Trump may find himself facing even bigger political problems — as Democrats could win back control of at least the House and possibly the Senate as well if current polling remains steady. In the “generic ballot,” indicating whether voters now prefer to vote for Democrats or Republicans, current polling shows Democrats leading the race by more than 10 percentage points, according to the average of all polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight.com.

The FiveThirtyEight.com average currently shows just 37.9 percent of voters preferring to cast their ballots for a Republican, while 48.3 percent want to vote for Democrats. The average compiled by RealClearPolitics.com paints a very similar, grim picture for Republicans. Democrats lead by 9.2 points in that average, 47.2 to 38, meaning that if polling stays the way it is now, Nancy Pelosi could be returning to the House Speaker’s chair starting in January of 2019.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]