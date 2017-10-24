This week, Jim Carrey finally gets to testify in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the mother and the estranged husband of his former girlfriend, Cathriona White who committed suicide in 2015 using Carrey’s prescription drugs. Jim Carrey says he now can prove that the accusations that he gave White STDs are untrue. But in the meantime, Carrey appears disheveled, has lost significant weight, and he’s also been acting strangely, saying things like “there’s no meaning to any of this.”

Cathriona White’s mother, Brigid Sweetman and White’s estranged husband, Mark Burton say that Jim Carrey gave Cathriona White three different STDs including two kinds of Herpes and gonorrhea, causing her to kill herself. But Jim Carrey’s lawyers say that they have proof that Cathriona White set up an elaborate extortion scheme before she died to shake Carrey down for big bucks by creating fake medical records.

But White’s family says that’s untrue, and Cathriona was a victim of Jim Carrey who damaged her. They insist that Jim Carrey has been smearing Cathriona White’s name since she took her life.

“As a family, we want the world to know the truth about who Jim Carrey really is — a man that will give your daughter three STDs, lie about it, call her terrible names and demean her, use his high-priced lawyers to try and shut her and her family up, and then give her illegal drugs.”

Last month at a New York Fashion Week event, Jim Carrey got existential while walking the red carpet. Carrey was clean-shaven and visibly thinner than he has been in years. Catt Sadler from E! tried to get him to answer questions, but she was unsuccessful. Carrey just continued to suggest that things were not going well.

“There’s no meaning to any of this, so I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join, and here I am. I mean, you gotta admit it’s pretty meaningless. Do you believe in icons? I don’t believe in personalities. I don’t believe that you exist.”

Then he said “We don’t matter,” and walked away.

Jim Carrey claims late girlfriend faked STD medical records to extort him (via @Fox411) https://t.co/nfBwdscTNe pic.twitter.com/a0gFkCmKfn — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2017

Jim Carrey is no stranger to mental health issues, but at a recent event in Toronto, his behavior and weight loss were noticeable. Carrey was described as “gaunt” as he dropped into a TIFF talk by Variety. Jim Carrey was complimented on his attire, but he insisted he wasn’t dressed up for the event.

“I didn’t get dressed up. There is no me. There’s just things happening. (This is) not our world. We don’t matter.”

It’s possible that the trial preparation and information in the media about drug use and STDs have gotten to Jim Carrey, affecting his mental state and causing him to lose weight. And while Carrey said he was looking forward to his day in court to prove that he was not responsible for Cathriona White taking her own life, there are some uncomfortable questions awaiting Jim Carrey in court on Friday.

Brigid Sweetman, Cathriona White’s mother still insists that Jim Carrey gave her daughter three STDs, and Carrey will be asked if he has those diseases and if yes, when he got them. Carrey will also be asked about the prescription drugs that White used to kill herself, and if they were his.

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Did Jim Carrey’s Girlfriend Kill Herself Using His Prescription Drugs?

Jim Carrey Now Says Girlfriend Cathriona White Had STDs Before…

Jim Carrey’s Girlfriend Married To Scientologist, Attempted Suicide…

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Sweetman and Burton says he is eager to have Jim Carrey under oath “to ask him the questions he’s been dodging for years.”

“This is a search for the truth and we will find it. And when we do, it will not end well for Mr. Carrey.”

Jim Carrey is counter-suing, saying that Cathriona was upset by the breakup and wanted to hurt Carrey.

Do you think Jim Carrey is looking frail as a result of the stress of the upcoming trial this week?

[Featured Image by Philip Faraone/Getty Images]