Woody Allen And Louis C.K. Films Features Theme Of Teen Sex

Woody Allen has a new film coming out that features themes of a middle-aged man who chases after starlets and starts a sexual relationship with a young teen. Elle Fanning, 20, plays the 15-year-old love interest of Jude Law’s character. The New York Post has skewered the film and its treatment of the “so-called concubine.” Law’s character, according to the script, “makes a fool of himself over every ambitious starlet and model.”

The timing for this leaked script information comes just after Woody Allen came under fire for his statements regarding the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal that recently rocked Hollywood. Allen warned against a “witch hunt atmosphere arising” in the wake of the revelations of rampant sexual abuse, harassment, and assault in Hollywood. The New Yorker expose of Weinstein was actually written by Ronan Farrow, Mia Farrow and Woody Allen’s son.

Louis C.K. recently announced a project that was filmed and developed in secrecy. Many have called C.K.’s I love you, Daddy a thinly-veiled defense of Woody Allen. In the movie, C.K.’s character encourages a sexual relationship between his underage daughter and a director played by 68-year-old John Malkovich. C.K.’s character has always dreamed of working with the Malkovich character. In the trailer, the fact that the director “likes young girls” and that his daughter is “a minor” and that “everybody is a pervert” are brought up in the two minutes and 12 seconds it runs. Louis C.K. himself has been repeatedly accused by multiple women of sexual harassment that included him cornering them and exposing himself.

The upcoming Woody Allen film, A Rainy Day in New York, features what the UK paper the Independent called a “disturbing” sex scene between the young teen Fanning plays and the middle-aged Jude Law character. Jude Law has announced he will donate the money he makes from the film to victims of abuse. Woody himself was eventually cleared of charges that he abused his daughter Dylan Farrow.

It remains to be seen how this will publicly affect the film’s reception, considering the current climate. George Clooney has already put Allen on notice taking on his “witchhunt” comment. This wouldn’t be the first Woody Allen film with this theme. When making the movie Manhattan, Muriel Hemingway, then 17, claimed he tried to seduce her on set.

