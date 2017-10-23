‘Destiny 2’ DLC Will Release On PC, PS4, And Xbox One Simultaneously

Although the first entry in the Destiny franchise was absent on PC, Destiny 2 is releasing tomorrow on the platform. Nearly seven weeks after its launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the FPS debuts on PC via Blizzard Entertainment’s Battle.net launcher. After Destiny 2 is live across all platforms, players can begin to look ahead at future content for Bungie’s popular shooter.

Two expansion packs are the first to release as planned downloadable content. Even though the PC launch came later in the year, players across all platforms can expect these expansion packs at the same time. There is no release date yet, but the developer wants to release this DLC simultaneously across the platforms according to PC Gamer. The Vicarious Visions team, the PC developer for Destiny 2, also expects parity among patches as well. Obviously, the PC and console versions of Destiny 2 will differ somewhat, but the goal is to maintain the three versions of the game equally.

That is not to say that Destiny 2 on PC will not differ from the game on consoles. The games can be altered individually, of course, if needed. As the Bungie PC lead told PC Gamer, the intention is to keep the games “as similar as possible” but the game can be patched differently on PC from the versions on a console.

Destiny 2 can still be pre-purchased from the Battle.net store now. Players that buy the shooter before it releases will receive a special Kill-Tracker Ghost that tallies a player’s kills in both PvE and PvP content. Buying the game before it releases also rewards players with the Coldheart Exotic Trace Rifle and a special emote that allows players to salute. Pre-purchase PC players can also start downloading the game now in preparation for the release tomorrow as the Inquisitr reported.

The Battle.net app and a BattleTag are required to play on PC. These features are free from Blizzard Entertainment. Players on PC will need about 68 gigabytes of hard drive space for the game according to the Battle.net Store page. Exclusive PlayStation 4 content will not be available to PC players. Like those on Xbox One, PC players will have to wait until the PS4 exclusivity is over before experiencing a specific Strike, a map for the Crucible, and other content. Destiny 2 will launch at 10 a.m. PT on October 24 for PC players.

[Featured Image by Bungie]