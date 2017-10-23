‘Kevin Can Wait’ Star Says Leah Remini Makes Kevin James Funnier Than Erinn Hayes Did

Kevin Can Wait producers have taken a lot of heat for how they handled the firing of Erinn Hayes, but now one of the actress’s former co-stars says the show is “funnier” with new leading lady, Leah Remini. Actor Chris Roach, who plays Kevin’s pal Mott on the CBS sitcom, told Chanel Omari’s Star Shop that the chemistry James has with his longtime King of Queens co-star is undeniable.

“There were some changes over the summer,” Roach, told Omari of the show’s recasting, according to Us Weekly.

“Season 1, there was very good chemistry between Kevin and Erinn and I always heard, ‘Oh Kevin and Leah … the chemistry!’ I was like, ‘Ok, alright.’ Then when you see it, you’re like ‘Oh, okay!’ She makes him funnier. I don’t know what it is. He’s very funny as it is, but when you add her to the mix [and] they start playing off each other, it’s really incredible.”

Kevin Can Wait has had mixed reviews since Hayes’ character was killed off over the summer, with some saying the show is now just a remake of The King Of Queens. In all fairness, Doug and Carrie Heffernan, The King of Queens couple that Kevin James and Leah Remini previously played for nine seasons, were married and had no kids (until the final moments of the series finale, when an adoption coincided with an unexpected pregnancy). On Kevin Can Wait, Kevin and Vanessa (Remini’s character) aren’t even a thing yet.

Still, Roach’s comments about James and Remini’s chemistry must sting for Hayes, who was caught “liking” tweets last week that called for fans to boycott Kevin Can Wait. Hayes later changed her tune, saying she didn’t care if people watched Kevin Can Wait or not, and she asked for the attacks against Leah Remini in her name to stop.

Chris Roach isn’t the only Kevin Can Wait star to comment on Kevin James’ amazing connection with his King of Queens co-star. Leah Remini told Entertainment Tonight working with Kevin James again after 10 years was “like riding a bike” and that chemistry like theirs doesn’t go away.

Take a look at the videos below to compare Erinn Hayes’ chemistry with Kevin James’ to Leah Remini’s. Who do you think makes the better leading lady on Kevin Can Wait?

Kevin Can Wait airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

[Featured Image by David M. Russell/CBS]