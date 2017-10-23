‘LEGO Dimensions’ Development Ends, Online Support To Continue

Warner Bros. confirmed today that development has come to an end for LEGO Dimensions. The toys-to-life project made it through two years and nine waves of additional character and level packs before winding down to a close. All plans for Year 3 content have been canceled, and no new Level Packs, Fun Packs, or Team Packs are in the works. The entire production team has confirmed via Twitter that both online support and customer support will continue for the foreseeable future. Existing packs have not been formally discontinued, and they will continue to be available for purchase; however, no additional details have been provided to indicate when players can expect to see the latest expansion packs hit retirement.

The full statement from the team reads as follows.

“Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games and The LEGO Group would like to thank fans for their ongoing support of LEGO Dimensions. After careful consideration, we will not be producing new expansion packs for the game beyond what is now available. We will continue to provide ongoing server and customer support for all LEGO Dimensions packs. Existing packs will continue to work interchangeably and will remain available for purchase.”

From building and rebuilding to the most bricktacular mash-ups, the Multiverse would be nothing without our amazing community. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/NEDbBXqjyZ — LEGO Dimensions (@LEGODimensions) October 23, 2017

LEGO did a lot of things differently when compared to their toys-to-life competitors. From the start, LEGO Dimensions promised players that they wouldn’t need to purchase a new “starter pack” every year, instead focusing on expanding in-game content with physical expansion packs that came with real LEGO bricks. The entire premise of Dimensions was that of a massive crossover game that allowed popular characters from across film, television, and video games to all play together in a shared universe.

More than 30 expansion packs were developed, with tie-in sets for movie releases like The LEGO Batman Movie and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Pop culture icons like Dr. Who, Scooby-Doo, Knight Rider, and The Simpsons also got their own sets.

Wave 9, which was released just last month, turned out to be the final set of expansions for LEGO Dimensions. It included five sets featuring The Powerpuff Girls, Teen Titans Go!, and Beetlejuice. The Teen Titans Go! packs came with an exclusive animated episode as an added bonus.

Watch the final LEGO Dimensions trailer below.

LEGO Dimensions was developed for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.

[Featured Image by TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment]