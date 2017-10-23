‘Young And The Restless’ News: Mia St. John Gives An Update On Kristoff St. John, ‘An Incident Happened’

Young and the Restless (Y&R) news reveals that Kristoff St. John’s ex-wife, Mia, says the reports of the 51-year-old actor allegedly threatening to shoot himself are “inaccurate.” According to Entertainment Tonight, Mia wanted to clear up the misinformation about her ex and why he sought psychiatric treatment.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Kristoff was hospitalized and placed under psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threating to shoot himself. They initially claimed that the Young and the Restless star sent a picture of himself holding a gun to his head to Mia.

Mia wanted Kristoff’s followers to know that was not true. Apparently, the Young and the Restless actor sent the picture to another ex, resulting in law enforcement intervening to make sure he was safe. Mia added that Kristoff’s “heart is broken” and he’s still grieving their son Julian’s death. Julian St. John died on November 23, 2014. He was found in the bathroom of his hospital room with a garbage bag over his head. The hospital and the St. Johns settled a lawsuit in July. However, Kristoff admitted the money they received seemed like “blood money.” Mia and Kristoff used the money to create a foundation to raise awareness for schizophrenia and other severe mental illnesses.

‘Young And The Restless’ News: Kristoff St. John Did Not Threaten Suicide, Mia St. John Says –Threatens TMZ https://t.co/THy1ZK0M63 pic.twitter.com/vIOqhIJQGn — Celebrity News ✨ (@UpdatedCeleb) October 22, 2017

Mia admitted that “an incident happened” on Thursday night that caused “something bigger to occur.” She confirmed that Kristoff was getting the help he needs. She added that he might look like he has it all together on the outside, but every day was a constant struggle.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian, has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society, we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune.”

The former professional boxer pointed out that St. John is still grieving Julian’s death. It’s been incredibly hard for him this year, with the lawsuit and his death anniversary approaching in a few weeks. She hopes that his Young and the Restless fans will support and pray for him while he gets treatment for depression.

Mia concluded by saying this is not a gossip headline or something to blast all over the tabloids. Kristoff is a real person who is dealing with a tragedy the best way he can.

“I hope that at this moment we can all wrap our arms around Kristoff and help him in this time of need. Help him heal and move forward, ” Mia explained. “Right now what he needs is your thoughts and prayers.”

One of the most intelligent, charismatic, wise, talented, poised and thoughtful men I know. His pain is our pain. Godspeed, Kristoff. https://t.co/SZsa2MuEIl — Scott Clifton (@CliftonsNotes) October 23, 2017

It sounds like Kristoff is getting the help he needs to cope with his son’s death. Young and the Restless fans have expressed concern for the actor and offered support and prayers.

If you ever feel like you cannot go on, please reach out to someone. If you don’t know who to call, the National Suicide Prevention hotline is available 24 hours a day. They can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]