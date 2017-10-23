David Foster And Katharine McPhee Caught In PDA Moment, Is He Moving On From Yolanda Hadid?

David Foster and Katharine McPhee have been facing romance rumors for months and earlier this week in Vancouver, they seemingly confirmed that those rumors are true.

While it remains unclear whether or not the alleged couple is in a committed relationship with one another, they seem to be enjoying one another’s company and over the weekend, Foster, 67, and McPhee, 33, were caught in a PDA moment as they attended the Foster Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Miracle Gala and Concert on Saturday night in Vancouver, Canada.

On October 23, Radar Online shared several photos of David Foster and Katharine McPhee together and revealed that the alleged couple was quite flirty throughout their evening and didn’t hesitate to whisper in one another’s ear and share sweet laughs with one another. The outlet also said that McPhee had been spotted rubbing the music producer’s back as they enjoyed the sights and sounds of the ritzy event.

David Foster called it quits with his ex-wife, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, 53, in December 2015 after just four years of marriage and earlier this year, he and Katharine McPhee stepped out together. Then, in September, Foster’s daughter Erin seemed to confirm the romance rumors when she posted an image of Foster and McPhee together on her Instagram account and told fans she was excited about her “new stepmom.”

Katharine McPhee was also newly single when she and David Foster were first seen together. As the Radar Online report revealed, she and former husband Nick Cokas parted ways in 2016 after eight years of marriage.

David Foster’s marriage to Yolanda Hadid was chronicled during a few seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and during the reality star’s final season of the show last year, she was seen moving out of their home in Malibu, California, and into a condo in Los Angeles. Since then, Hadid has moved further from the former life she shared with Foster and is now located in New York City with her daughters, Gigi and Bella Hadid.

While David Foster’s romance with Katharine McPhee remains unconfirmed, they continue to be seen together in Los Angeles.

