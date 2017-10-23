‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus And Andrew Lincoln Talk About Jon Bernthal As ‘The Punisher’

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln (aka Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon of The Walking Dead) enjoy recalling the early days of the show with their former co-star Jon Bernthal, who portrayed Shane Walsh. Bernthal, who now stars on The Punisher on Netflix, was an original cast member on TWD, co-starring in the first two seasons as Rick’s best friend.

Jon Bernthal was almost cast as Rick instead of Andrew Lincoln on The Walking Dead, according to this article from the Inquisitr. Now, Jon Bernthal has moved on to star in the latest Netflix series. Marvel’s The Punisher with Jon Bernthal will debut on Netflix Friday, November 17, according to TV Guide, and Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus are happy for their pal.

Norman Reedus has been wearing The Punisher hats and t-shirts to support and promote Jon Bernthal in The Punisher when he’s out promoting The Walking Dead. Andrew Lincoln talked about Jon Bernthal in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus are both supportive of Jon Bernthal in his new role. Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus are still close friends with Jon Bernthal as he prepares for his new role in The Punisher.

Norman Reedus is quoted by Comic Book as saying that he is so glad Jon Bernthal landed The Punisher’s title role.

“It feels great. [Jon Bernthal is] one of my best friends. I talk to Jon all the time. I’m proud of him and I’m going to support his show. I wear Punisher hats and t-shirts all the time when I’m in public doing public things. I think Jon kicks a*s in everything he does, and he’s a really hard worker, and he’s super honest, and you know, he kills it every single time.”

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln both respect Jon Bernthal as an actor, as well as a dear friend. Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln think Bernthal will be great in The Punisher.

Andrew Lincoln recalled how he scared Jon Bernthal with his European driving style on The Walking Dead’s first day of filming. Andrew Lincoln was flying down the road but kept forgetting which side of the road to drive on during that first pilot episode.

“It was the shootout. It was on the roadside. It was throwing down the roadblock, and I think Jon Bernthal was terrified because I was driving and he knew that I had only spent three weeks in the country and I was still driving on the left-hand side of the road. And I had to break 60 to 70 miles per hour and then put the brakes on.”

Andrew Lincoln told Entertainment Weekly it was rare for Punisher star Jon Bernthal to be scared, even on The Walking Dead.

“Jon Bernthal is not a man that gets scared often, and after about the third take, he just went, ‘Andy, Andy, please slow down.'”

Norman Reedus had no trouble telling Entertainment Weekly he was nervous on his first day on the Walking Dead set as well. It didn’t help that the boss, executive producer Greg Nicotero, was disguised as a zombie that day. Norman Reedus didn’t even recognize him.

It made Norman feel awkward when Nicotero had to say, “Hey, it’s Greg!”

“What I remember most about the first day was trying to figure out who Daryl was and meeting all these people and trying to figure out where he fits in. I was super insecure and super nervous.”

Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jon Bernthal, and the rest of the Walking Dead cast became close over the years, and Norman Reedus has certainly figured out where Daryl fits in. Now, as Jon Bernthal begins his starring role as Frank Castle in The Punisher, he has the full support of the Walking Dead family.

Jon Bernthal will star in The Punisher on Netflix. Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, and fans of The Walking Dead wish him the best.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]