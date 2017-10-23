Kim Cattrall Crushes ‘Sex And The City’ Fans, Says She Was ‘Never Friends’ With Her Co-Stars

Several weeks ago, fans were distraught when they learned Sex and the City 3 would not be happening. Kim Cattrall is now making things worse by admitting she was “never friends” with her co-stars.

Despite Samantha telling the ladies they were “soulmates” in the second Sex and the City film, it appears it couldn’t be further from the truth in real life.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall claimed, “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be.”

Cattrall also claims she can’t remember the last time she spoke to any of her fellow castmates.

For almost two decades, fans assumed Cattrall (Samantha Jones) and her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) were all just as close offscreen as they were onscreen.

The 61-year-old actress received intense scrutiny back in September over claims that she was the sole reason the third Sex and the City film was canceled. Rumors suggested Cattrall was a diva and made “outrageous demands,” as reported by People.

The studio eventually pulled the plug on the deal, and fans were devastated alongside Parker, Nixon, and Davis.

Cattrall has adamantly denied the rumors of her diva-like behavior and ridiculous demands. She claims she wanted no part of a third movie back in 2016 and refused to appear back then. The actress explained turning 60 was a factor in her decision not to continue on. She wanted to explore other options and do things she hadn’t accomplished yet in entertainment.

Almost nine years after the second film premiered, Parker told Extra that Sex and the City 3 was officially over.

It seemed tensions were highest between Cattrall and Parker, as their relationship was described as “toxic.” Cattrall also stated she felt Parker could have been nicer to her after she decided not to participate in the third film.

Cattrall’s complete interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will air tonight on ITV in the U.K. She also discusses Donald Trump’s appearance on her hit HBO show, as well as her most awkward scenes to film.

The actress currently has no projects in the work and appeared in eight episodes of Modus this past year. It was her only work of 2017.

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]