Janet Jackson Could Join Justin Timberlake For Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show

A shocking revelation emerged that Janet Jackson could still perform alongside Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show if he wants her there. After the 2004 “wardrobe malfunction” seemingly blacklisted the singer, she’s not prohibited from going on stage at the 2018 Super Bowl.

According to TMZ, Janet Jackson is not banned by the NFL following the “Nipplegate” incident with Justin Timberlake. The league informed the celebrity news outlet that there’s “no ban” against Jackson, but does that means she’ll partner up with Timberlake to entertain millions of fans again? A league spokesperson only commented that it’s possible Timberlake won’t have any guests for the Super Bowl performance during the halftime show. The spokesperson also said anything is a possibility but definitely didn’t say Jackson was prohibited from joining Timberlake.

“We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake.”

Entertainment Tonight reports that Janet is “open” to performing with Justin at the 2018 Super Bowl.

“The door is wide open,” a source close to Jackson says. “If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute.”

At this point, however, no one from Justin’s team has reached out to Janet about the Super Bowl.

Janet Jackson is open to performing at the #SuperBowl with Justin Timberlake — if he asks, a source says. https://t.co/cDfgLzBaiz pic.twitter.com/uQ3GM8WbtO — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) October 23, 2017

People reports that many on Twitter are expressing issues with Justin Timberlake getting a second chance at performing at the Super Bowl Halftime show if it means Janet Jackson is banned by the NFL. The hashtag #JusticeForJanet began trending on the social media platform after it was revealed that Timberlake would perform at the Super Bowl.

When Timberlake performed with Jackson during her “Rock Your Body” song, he pulled off a piece of Jackson’s clothing on her right breast, exposing her pierced nipple. Jackson later said that the move “went wrong” and apologized for the scandal. She and Timberlake said it was “unintentional” and were sorry if they offended anyone.

If Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson do reunite for the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show, it’s safe to assume the two iconic entertainers won’t pull the same stunt they did in 2004. Moreover, Timberlake has already confirmed that nothing like that will occur again. Doing so would disregard any appreciation they had for the NFL giving them another opportunity and would alienate fans.

Will Justin Timberlake ask Janet Jackson to entertain with him at the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show? It would be a colossal event if this pair reunited for one of the most-watched performances on television.

