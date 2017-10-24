Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Broke Rules Before Wedding, Update On Baby Bump Causes Scandal

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth may be the most recently wedded Duggar couple, but they are also ones that Counting On fans hear the least about. Despite the fact that their wedding story is featured in five out of six episodes in the newest season of Counting On, they rarely interact with fans through their joint Instagram account. Joy only has posted about her pregnancy twice in the past five months, and Austin does not post about his daily life with his new wife.

When Jill and Jessa got pregnant with their first baby, they took mirror selfies of their baby bumps and posted them regularly on their Instagram page. They also marked exactly how far along they were to help the fans track their journey as expectant mothers. However, Joy-Anna has not been doing any updating. In fact, she and her husband have not disclosed just how far along she is, when the due date or month is, or when they conceived the child.

“It’s completely contradictory to the way they’ve handled every single other pregnancy,” a fan commented.

This, and on top of the fact that Joy’s baby bump looked too big to be just three months along at the time of her announcement, lead Counting On fans to speculate whether she conceived her first baby before the wedding. When Joy and Austin made their announcement, a fan remarked that she showed signs of “at least a 4 months pregnant belly.”

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

The latest episode of Counting On, which is all about Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth tying the knot, it was revealed that the couple broke one of the most traditional rules of the wedding day: the groom got to see the bride in her dress before she walked down the aisle. The two threw caution to the wind and didn’t seem to mind that they were breaking rules in an otherwise a very traditional ceremony.

When the Duggar family uploaded never-been-seen-before pictures from the wedding day, fans immediately started to scrutinize the pictures for signs of Joy-Anna’s pregnancy.

One fan commented underneath the Facebook post, “Never before seen pics like putting on Spanx to hide the fact she was already 2 months pregnant?”

Another way that Joy and Austin have been drawing people’s attention away from her baby bump is to push for anti-abortion agenda as they post about their first pregnancy. In the only Instagram update of the baby bump, Austin is also included in the slideshow holding a sign that reads, “Abortion Kills Children.”

