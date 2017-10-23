Is Vicki Gunvalson In Jeopardy Of A Demotion Ahead Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13?

Vicki Gunvalson is the longest-running full-time cast member of the Real Housewives franchise, but could she soon lose her role on the Orange County-based series?

According to an October 23 report by All About the Real Housewives, Vicki Gunvalson may be in jeopardy of a demotion on The Real Housewives of Orange County due to the ongoing tension between her and her co-stars, including her former best friend, Tamra Judge.

Following Vicki Gunvalson’s “temper tantrum” during her recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, last week, the outlet noted that The Good Tea Time had revealed things between Gunvalson and Cohen took a turn for the worse after the longtime reality star learned that she would not be seated beside the show host during her appearance.

“Bravo is so turned off by [Vicki Gunvalson]’s behavior that they are demoting her season 13,” the outlet revealed.

The report went on to reveal that the network was hoping to teach Vicki Gunvalson a lesson by demoting her from The Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of Season 13 due to her recent claims about Eddie Judge’s sexuality and her on-going feuds with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

Vicki Gunvalson has starred on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the show first began airing in 2006.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge were close for several years and even spent tons of time with one another off-screen. However, after their relationship grew strained due to Brooks Ayers’ cancer claims during Season 10 and Gunvalson’s choice to stand by him, Gunvalson seemingly took aim at Judge’s marriage by bringing up a rumor she had heard about him possibly being gay.

Vicki Gunvalson also seemingly took aim at Shannon Beador’s marriage during Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Orange County when she suggested that Beador’s husband, David, had been abusive towards her after the discovery of his months-long affair years ago.

