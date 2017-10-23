Maci Bookout Joins Chelsea Houska On Stage At ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion To Talk About Baby Daddy Drug Use

The Teen Mom 2 cast, along with the Teen Mom OG gang, all flew to California over the weekend to film a reunion and other specials for MTV. During their time together, the casts of the two shows mingled and had some fun. However, there was also some big drama. During the TM2 reunion show, Maci Bookout joined Chelsea Houska on stage, and the two opened up about having drug-addicted baby daddies.

According to Radar Online, Chelsea Houska opened up about her life with husband Cole DeBoer, their new addition to the family (baby boy Watson), and the fact that her daughter Aubree wants to change her last name. Chelsea reportedly told host Dr. Drew Pinsky that Aubree asked to hyphenate her name to Aubree Lind-DeBoer in order to have both her biological father Adam Lind’s last name and her step-dad Cole DeBoer’s moniker.

Later, Dr. Drew asked Chelsea Houska about Adam Lind’s drug use. As many Teen Mom 2 fans may remember, Lind failed a court-ordered drug test earlier this year when he tested positive for meth. Chelsea dished on how hard it’s been to deal with Adam’s substance abuse and was later joined by Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, who can relate.

Filming reunions be like…. A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Maci’s baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, also struggled with drug abuse issues. During the last season of Teen Mom OG fans watched as Ryan got behind the wheel of a car while under the influence and began to slur his words and fall asleep while driving. The scene is one of the most disturbing in the history of the show and prompted Edwards to go to rehab.

However, Maci Bookout reveals that she has no idea how Ryan Edwards is doing at this time because the two do not speak to one another. Maci told Dr. Drew that communication with Ryan has been cut off and that she doesn’t have the same relationship with his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, because they feel like she betrayed their son by outing his drug use on television.

Maci Bookout and Chelsea Houska have actually bonded over their similar experiences, and on a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans saw Chelsea reach out to Maci via text message just to talk about how to deal with their realities as mothers.

