Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Share Bond Of Similar Taste, Is Meghan Following Kate’s Nail Polish Example?

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are turning out to be a lot alike. For one thing, both Kate Middleton is married to Prince William, and Meghan Markle appears to be on track to marry Prince William’s younger brother, Prince Harry. Now, with the eyes of the world scrutinizing every aspect of Markle’s life, it’s becoming very evident that the Suits star shares a lot of the qualities and tastes with her possible future sister-in-law.

William and Harry are very close, and it only makes sense that there would be a lot of similarities between the women they settle down with. According to Hello Magazine, Middleton and Markle share more than the same last-name initial and a connection to the British Royal Family, and now there are signs that Meghan is taking on the royal attitude towards nail polish.

Both Middleton and Queen Elizabeth are careful to wear only the most natural looking shades of polish on their nails, although Kate was known to experiment with wear brighter colors before she married Prince William. The International Business Times wrote that nail polish is fine for senior royals to wear, but they must restrict their choices to “light-colored or natural shades” to be in line with the strict royal dress code.

When Meghan and Prince Harry made their first official appearance as a couple at the Invictus games in Toronto, Canada, Meghan dressed very casually with minimal make-up and sheer, pale-pink nails.

Even before they stepped out officially as a couple, Meghan was careful to choose light nail polish when she and Harry are out in public.

In terms of their last names, even though everyone still refers to the Duchess of Cambridge as Kate Middleton, Kate’s surname is no longer “Middleton,” since the royals do not use last names. If Meghan marries her prince, she will also say goodbye to “Markle” as part of her name. Kate Middleton became Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and as a household, Kate and Prince William are known as the Cambridges.

There is ongoing speculation about what title Harry and Meghan would take if they marry. According to Town and Country, Queen Elizabeth would probably confer the title of Duke of Sussex upon Prince Harry if he marries Meghan Markle, and as Harry’s wife, Markle would become Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Merkle and Prince Harry are so perfect and cute that it makes me forget she’s blocking my way to being a princess ???????? — Jessica Johnson (@jessica_elise) September 26, 2017

The names aren’t the most interesting things that Meghan and Kate have in common. They “share a sense of style, dedication to charity work and a love of the countryside.” Both women are committed to their charity causes and it’s not likely that Meghan would give up her charitable work if she and Prince Harry get engaged.

As Harry’s duchess, Markle would probably add even more interests since the royals have always used their influence to make change on issues they care about.

As royal watchers keep an eye on Meghan and Harry in hopes of hearing the news that the two are finally engaged, there’s also a lot of attention on Kate Middleton’s relationship with Meghan. When Kate was getting ready to marry Prince William, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and wife to William and Harry’s uncle, Prince Edward, was on the spot to help her soon-to-be niece prepare for life as a royal.

Kate will have a chance to pass on her knowledge about royal tradition, style, and nail polish to Meghan, especially since Markle is set to move to Kensington Palace to live full-time with Prince Harry.

[Featured Image by KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]