‘Humans Of New York’ Creator Talks Origin Of His Blog And The Artistic ‘Discipline’ Needed For Its Success

The lights cast a warm glow on the wood walls and high ceiling of Benaroya Hall right before they’re dimmed down and a small, shadowy figure of a man waves his hand to the crowd: It’s Brandon Stanton.
It’s a chilly night in Seattle when Stanton, creator of the widely popular Humans of New York blog, speaks to the people in the nearly sold-out, 2,500-seat venue. He’s affable and folky in a similar style to the photos he couples with quotes and posts onto the internet.
He examines the movements that led him to the success of his blog. It was birthed from a moment of failure. Stanton used to work in finance, where he would play the stock market professionally until it turned sour for him. The investments he made no longer had returns that warranted his employment, and he was let go.
The day of his termination, Stanton took a walk through Chicago in the windy, fall weather that the city is famous for, and he made a decision: He had started taking photographs as a hobby three months prior to his firing. In that walk, he decided to devote his time to continuing his photography because it was one of the few things that brought him joy.
It was an obsession that he felt would yield him a different kind of success. It’d grant him an internal respite from the two years of worrying about how financial markets were functioning or whether or not he’d have a job the next day. There were pictures of tree branches, land covered in snow, and various other little observations he made to play with his compositions.
At this point, Stanton had the inception of an idea that would propel him to the cultural phenomenon of his blog, but before he could do so, he needed to gather up some funds. Phone calls that both embarrassed and humiliated him were made to people he knew in the financial field. He managed to sell one of his photos for $300. It was a small token he could invest in the move that would change his life.
“I always wanted to be a mental health therapist. Ever since high school, I've enjoyed encouraging people and giving them hope. But I lost my way. I got caught in a world of addiction. I lost ten years of my life to drugs. I stopped when I became pregnant with my child, but by that time it was too late to go back to school. I started working as an office manager. I never completely lost my dream. But I just put it on a shelf for thirty years. Then five years ago I took it off the shelf. I heard a lady in my choir talking about how she enrolled in community college. I drove there the very next day. I was so nervous when I filled out the application. I was so nervous the first day of class. All the old voices were telling me: ‘You never finish anything.’ But I said ‘fuck you’ to the old voices. And I started getting A’s. On my first test, I got the only perfect score in the class. I graduated at the age of 50. I got my Masters at 55. And just last night I completed a mental health first aid course. I’m so close now. There’s still fear there. I used to be afraid of it never happening. Now I’m afraid of it happening. The old voices try to come back sometimes. They tell me: ‘You can rest,’ or ‘You’ve earned a break.’ But I’m not stopping this time. Somebody out there is waiting for me to finish because they need my help."
He reached New York City. He had a small studio apartment that served as a place to sleep. While he lived there, he started taking photographs of the city and its people. Although Stanton never crossed a simple social line, he kept to himself and played the observer. It wasn’t until another photograph helped break him away from simply being the man behind the camera.
The photo featured two children on a subway with their caretakers. Stanton, unaware about photographing strangers in public spaces, feared that it might be illegal until he got the nod of approval from one of the boys’ caretakers.
“I was just a year old when my family came from Ecuador. My parents were always open with me about it. Even from a young age. I was lucky that way– a lot of undocumented kids don’t find out the truth until they’re much older. Their parents never tell them because they want them to feel normal. So the kids grow up thinking that they’re 100 percent American. Then they try to study abroad, or apply to colleges, and they find out they don’t have the papers. And it hits them hard. It’s like they’ve got to figure themselves out all over again. They learn that they aren’t a part of the culture they grew up in. And they start to feel a sense of shame. Nobody ever talks about it. They’re too afraid. I certainly never told anyone. That’s why DACA was so interesting. It gave us the smallest amount of safety. People started to step out of the shadows, and say ‘I’m here.’ We began to find each other. Now there’s a community. And we’re speaking out together. We grew up in this culture. We grew up with the same kids as everyone else. This is our home.”
It dissolved something inside of him that he didn’t realize might be an impediment in his progression as a photographer and an artist.
He started talking to the people with his photographs. It made the two-dimensional space of his photography turn into a more nuanced project. With the desire to understand those pictured, Stanton learned just as much about himself as he did the people in his photographs. He learned how to effectively interview behind his lens but struggled to refine those skills over a period of a few years.
The blog’s audience grew exponentially and their Facebook page now sits at over 18 million likes.
Stanton stated his appreciation of the fanbase built around his Humans of New York blog. He also discussed the amount of discipline it took for him to continue his commitment to the blog throughout the years. It took years of feeling like his project might fail before it grew in popularity, spawning both a book and a Facebook video series.
The other contributor to Stanton’s success was invariably what he deemed “luck.” His resilience, coupled with the timing of Facebook experimenting with their newly released Pages, aided Stanton in his success.
“I’m driving to pay off my student debts. I had to start college late because my father had a stroke shortly after I graduated high school. He couldn’t afford to stop working. So I worked in a fried chicken restaurant seven days a week while he recovered. When he first came home from the hospital, I carried him down the stairs. He had tears in his eyes. My father emigrated from Pakistan in the eighties. He worked hard so that I could have a better life. In that moment, I think he saw that I’d turned into the son that he’d always hoped for.”
However, he never wavers from the simple fact that his artistic discipline was integral to his success as well. He dedicated his time completely to his craft and discovered his process for his widely popular posts. In his discovery, he managed to uncover a lot more story that got lost in the images while also growing as a person himself.
The artistic discipline as a whole relies on this process of discovery because once an artist manages their perspective and expectation, they are free to express themselves in a manner of their choosing. It determines their command over the medium they choose to express their deepest desires and anxieties. It’s a means to be relentless in the face of our biggest internal struggles, but Stanton always reiterates his point that while his discipline earned him his process and craft, the rest of his success is still owed to blind circumstance.
You can watch Stanton’s newly released Humans of New York series here.
[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]