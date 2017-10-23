It’s Official! Lala Kent Has Returned To Bravo For ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6

Lala Kent has been spending time with the cast of Vanderpump Rules for the past several months but just in case that wasn’t enough to confirm her role on Season 6, a couple of her co-stars are speaking out about her return to the Bravo TV reality series.

On October 23, James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix, who are all returning to Vanderpump Rules Season 6 as well, confirmed the exciting casting news about their friend during Maxim magazine’s annual Halloween party on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

“Me and her are a very dynamic duo on the show, obviously,” James Kennedy told Too Fab of his friendship with Lala Kent. “We like music together, so it’s good to have her back.”

Lala Kent and James Kennedy immediately hit it off when Kent joined Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fourth season but had a brief falling out last year around the time Kent quit the series. Then, after Kent made amends with her co-stars, including Kennedy, earlier this year, they were able to get their relationship back on track. In fact, despite Kent and Kennedy’s brief romantic history, Kent has grown close to Kennedy’s current girlfriend, Raquel Leviss.

While Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix remained mum in regard to the specific details of Lala Kent’s return to Vanderpump Rules and the shifting dynamics of the show, Madix said the relationships among cast members are “growing and changing.” She also said that there is plenty of drama throughout the upcoming installment of the series.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

Lala Kent announced she was leaving Vanderpump Rules last December midway through Season 5 but ultimately chose to reunite with her co-stars in February of this year for filming on the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion. Since then, she has continued to stay close and spend tons of time with her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Tom Schwartz, tune into the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules when the series returns to Bravo TV later this year.

According to Too Fab, Vanderpump Rules‘ Season 6 premiere will air sometime next month.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]