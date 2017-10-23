‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria’s Shocking Medical Diagnosis Revealed, Teases Newman Drama Ahead

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) shocking diagnosis will rock the Newman family as they search for answers and a cure. During the week of October 23, Victoria will collapse while being interviewed by Hillary Hamilton (Mishael Morgan). It will lead to her mysterious symptoms finally being addressed. The Y&R viewers have been worried about Victoria for some months, so it’s good they will ultimately reveal what’s been bothering her.

Ever since Victoria’s symptoms began, the Young and the Restless fans have speculated about what is wrong with her. They have suggested some crazy theories, and they may find out what’s ailing her during the week of October 23.

According to Soap Central, Victoria’s severe symptoms included sudden dizziness, muffled hearing, blackouts, and headaches. Previous to her altercation with her sister, Abby (Melissa Ordway), Victoria hadn’t experienced any of these strange symptoms.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the viewers weren’t shown the severity of the fall. The scene’s purpose was to pinpoint the cause of Victoria’s symptoms. It was meant to be a reference point for her illness.

It is possible that Victoria has a brain tumor. It could explain her change in personality and tendency to make impulsive decisions in the past few months. It seems unlikely that the Young and the Restless writers would give Victoria a brain tumor, but it would explain her behavior.

One of the most believable causes for her symptoms is a moderate traumatic brain injury. According to Brain Injury Alliance, the patient may lose consciousness for a few minutes and experience dizziness, confusion, and can affect the hearing. The symptoms can linger for a few months.

Another cause could be a subdural hematoma, which can occur when a head injury results from a fall or in a car accident. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria has had both, a fall and a car crash, so this could be her diagnosis.

During a subdural hematoma, the blood can collect around the brain which creates an increase in pressure to the head. Most doctors recommend surgery to repair the injury. After a short recovery, most patients recover fully without any complications.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that in the next few days, the Y&R viewers will have some concrete answers Victoria’s condition and her course of treatment.

