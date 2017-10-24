Serena Williams And Baby Daughter Get Feisty In New Instagram Photos As Alexis Ohanian Travels Without Family

Serena Williams is taking on the mission to defend her Australian Open title just three months after giving birth to her first baby. On top of that, she is planning a wedding with her baby daddy, Alexis Ohanian, before the year is out. With all these things to account for in her life, the 36-year-old American tennis player is getting into a feisty mindset, which she showed on her Instagram this week.

Just last week, the director of Australian Open stated that the former world number one will play at the 2018 tournament to defend her title.

“Serena will be back,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming her and again go on that journey of breaking the all-time record for the most number of grand slams […] It’s the first time ever that both the women and the men’s winner will receive $4m each – that has not been done by any other grand slam or any other event.”

Australian Open 2018 starts in January, which means that Serena now has less than three months to recover her postpartum body, train herself so that she can play the best tennis she can. But that does not seem like a daunting challenge for her.

Over the weekend, she posted a picture on her Instagram account that showed that she is back in fighting spirits as she gears up for the tournament.

I’m ready to get back at it. My belief in myself has never been stronger. #1of1 Hey @diddy, what do yours say? A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Oct 20, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

She also showed on her baby daughter’s account that Olympia is also in the same mindset.

???????? say what? A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

The American tennis player has expressed in the past that she will not use pregnancy and baby as excuses for retirement.

“I don’t think my story is over yet,” she said during her interview with Vanity Fair.

With her husband-to-be back at work and traveling without his family, it looks like Serena has a little bit too much on her plate as she navigates her new life with her daughter. Training for an Open is more than a full-time job, but having to take care of her baby and plan for the wedding may mean that the 36-year-old mother may not be able to focus on the tournament.

But it looks like Alexis Ohanian is doing his best to provide support for his baby mama. In a secret outing to plan their wedding in New Orleans, he was seen with Serena Williams to show that he is just as invested in their relationship as she is.

“New mom Serena and Reddit co-founder fiancé Alexis Ohanian took a private jet day trip from her Florida home to meet with their wedding planner in the Big Easy early Monday morning,” reports Daily Mail. “After a day of discussing arrangements and looking at prospective venues, the couple arrived home in time to see 6-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. before bed-time.”

This weekend though, he was having fun traveling with his friends instead of being there for his family.

Do you think Serena Williams bit off more than she can chew? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]