Taylor Swift Looks Completely Nude In New Music Video As Robot, Fans Swooning Over ‘Million Dollar Legs’

Is Taylor Swift really completely nude in her new music video?

Taylor has definitely evolved from the early days of her career, as some point out. T-Swizzle’s new music video shows a side of Swift that is blowing the minds of viewers — shockingly, Taylor Swift appears completely naked in the short video reveal — and some call it NSFW.

Taylor, 27, appears in a 16-second clip on her Instagram account for the new music video “Ready For It?” and it shows that the pop star is taking risks as she explores new layers of her music career. In a sneak peek into the new track, Taylor looks fully naked for the video shoot as lighting strikes all around her. Some compared the trailer to an epic Marvel movie scene.

Swift appears as a “sexy blonde” droid in the new music video. At a glance, she seems naked from top to bottom. However, as the Daily Mail wrote, Taylor is likely donning a nude bodysuit that produces an impressive illusion.

In the short video, Taylor looks as if she has gone without underwear. However, black lines are placed strategically about her body. Because of that, Taylor resembles a store mannequin, as the Daily Mail describes.

The music vid, which comes on the heels of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video, includes robust beats that complement the dark, “eerie and ominous” scenery around the former country singer.

Taylor Swift recently became the target of pregnancy rumors; reports surfaced that she was secretly carrying her first baby and hiding a bump. New information emerged from one of Taylor’s superfans who attended one of Swift’s super-secret listening sessions for her upcoming album, “Reputation.” Based on the source, Taylor put the rumors to bed.

In short, Taylor Swift denied being pregnant and has no plans for motherhood in the near future, as she’s focused on putting out new music. The superfan, only known on Twitter by her username, @SwiftBethany13, said Taylor simply put on weight recently and she is not with child.

“At the [secret session] she was like ‘I gained 15 pounds and everyone thinks I’m pregnant, I’m not.'”

Taylor Swift’s new music video is described as somewhat “X-rated” and is causing fans to lose their minds. You’ll have to judge it for yourself, below. Is Taylor really nude in the video, or is it an illusion thanks to CGI and the like?

Swift’s new album drops on November 10.

