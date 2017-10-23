Kate Middleton Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Being A Princess And The Due Date For Baby No. 3

A lot of young women dream of becoming a princess one day, and Kate Middleton recently revealed what she loves most about being a part of the royal family. According to Hello Magazine, Kate recently spoke to two school children about what she likes most about being a princess.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended an event at Paddington train station when she was asked about her royal duties by 10-year-old Mahira Gazi and 7-year-old Amelia Kubas. The young girls informed Kate that they are assisted by a mental health charity called Place2Be, which helps support educating children in-school.

“I asked her what’s it like to be a princess, because I’d like to be one, and she said her favorite thing was meeting special people like us,” Mahira shared.

Kate was joined by Prince William at the event. The royal couple addressed several children while on board a train. Kate donned a pink outfit for the special occasion and wasn’t expected to make an appearance because of her battle with severe morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum. Although Kate made a good showing at the event, a royal spokesperson said that she has not fully recovered just yet.

In addition to meeting with schoolgirls, E! Online reports that Kate just announced the official due date for baby No. 3 with William. Kensington Palace just released a statement confirming that the couple expects the birth to happen in April of next year. This means that the third baby should arrive right before Princess Charlotte’s birthday in early May.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Norway and Sweden at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in early 2018. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

The news comes a week after Kate stepped out in public for the first time since the pregnancy announcement last month. Kate was present for a Buckingham Palace event to promote World Mental Health Day last week. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue outfit for the reception, leading to some speculation that she is going to have a boy. Kate has not commented on the gender of the new baby or what she and William are expecting.

This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry joined guests at a reception at Buckingham Palace. The reception hosted on #WorldMentalHealthDay celebrates the individuals and organisations that have been working across the mental health sector in the UK. ????PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

The multiple public outings are a good sign that Kate Middleton is past the worst of the morning sickness. Although it sounds like she isn’t completely over the illness, it’s great to see her out and about and mingling at public events.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]