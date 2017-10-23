Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Receives Threats From Scott Disick On ‘KUWTK’ Season 14 [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick came to blows during last night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14.

According to a new report, a clip shared of the episode on October 23 features 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian opening up to her sisters, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, about Scott Disick’s threats, which were reportedly prompted by her romance with her much younger boyfriend, 24-year-old Younes Bendjima.

“He’s threatening me now,” Kourtney Kardashian told her younger sisters, Khloe, 33, and Kim, 37. “He goes, ‘You better watch your back.'”

“This is not going to end well,” Kim told the cameras, according to a report by Radar Online on October 23.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima began spending time with one another over a year after the mother of three split from Scott Disick, 34, after nine years of dating. As fans will recall, Kardashian and Disick share three children, including seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign. Prior to Bendjima, Kardashian was linked to Justin Bieber, 23, for just under a year.

While Scott Disick’s exact threats weren’t elaborated on in the clip, a Radar Online report earlier this year claimed that the troubled reality star had threatened Younes Bendjima during a heated phone conversation several months ago. As their insider explained at the time, Disick reportedly told Bendjima he would “kick his a**” for stealing Kourtney Kardashian from him.

“Younes was obviously bothered by this but he is not going to back off. He says he’s in love with Kourtney,” the source noted.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick parted ways in summer 2015 after Disick was caught spending time with his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, in the South of France and getting cozy with her on a nearby beach. Since then, the former couple’s relationship has been up and down as they continue to co-parent their three kids to the best of their abilities.

While Kourtney Kardashian moves on from Scott Disick with Younes Bendjima, Disick has been spending time with Sofia Richie, who is just 19-years-old and allegedly dated fellow Kardashian ex Justin Bieber last year.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their family, including Mason, Penelope, and Reign, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

