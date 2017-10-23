Kardashian Drama: Kim, Khloe & Kylie Planning To Raise Babies Alone

The Kardashian family is no stranger to drama, and it seems like much more could be coming for the famous brood. The latest rumors about the women in the family reveal that they could be planning to raise their children without much help from their baby daddies.

According to Life and Style magazine, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are all expecting babies in early 2018. Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their third child together via a surrogate while Khloe and Kylie are both reportedly pregnant with their first babies.

A source close to Khloe Kardashian reveals that Tristan Thompson hasn’t exactly been supportive when it comes to making a commitment now that the reality TV star is pregnant. The insider reveals that Tristan is looking for a home to purchase in L.A. so that he can be near both of his baby mamas, Khloe and ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, whom he shares a son with.

The source goes on to reveal that Tristan is committing to family life with Khloe Kardashian or Jordan Craig. “Khloé is strong but sad. She’s been so unlucky in love. Tristan is there for fun but not the full-time commitment, so she will be raising this baby alone,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner isn’t getting much of a commitment from the father of her child, Travis Scott, either. Insiders claim that Kylie has been “putting pressure” on Travis to get engaged now that she’s pregnant. However, he’s “not ready” to get married, and the more that Kylie’s been pressuring him, the more he’s allegedly been pulling away from the expectant mother. To make matters worse, Kylie is only 20-years-old, and sources says she’s not “emotionally ready” to raise a baby on her own.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian may be married and have two other children with husband Kanye West, but things have reportedly been hard for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. As many fans will remember, Kanye suffered a mental breakdown nearly a year ago, and sources claim that he’s not fully recovered from it yet.

The insider says that Kim and Kanye are “no longer on the same page” when it comes to what they want out of life. Things have allegedly gotten so bad that the pair are barely spending any time together. Kanye’s been said to be spending days upon days at the studio, while Kim has been spending time with the kids, North and Saint.

“Their marriage continues to be on the rocks, just as it was before Kanye’s breakdown in November. And with the arrival of their third child, it’s only a matter of time until it officially ends,” the source revealed.

What are your thoughts the Kardashian girls messy relationship statuses as they prepare to welcome babies?

