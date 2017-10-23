At this time, thirty-eight women have come forward to make allegations against director James Toback, now accused of the sexual harassment of women trying to break into the entertainment industry. The director best known for the movie The Pick-Up Artist has reportedly propositioned women who are now emboldened to go on the record about their run-ins with Toback by the Harvey Weinstein scandal. But who is director James Toback, and why is this information suddenly coming out now?

The information is likely coming out now because of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The accusations that are being leveled at James Toback are similar to Harvey Weinstein’s as they cover nearly his whole career. The women who have come forward to speak out about James Toback are saying that their career aspirations have been crushed by meetings with Toback, and the same things have been said about Harvey Weinstein.

Actress Asia Argento, who has that Harvey Weinstein forced sex on her says that Weinstein has crushed the careers of many women.

“I know he has crushed a lot of people before. That’s why this story—in my case, it’s twenty years old; some of them are older—has never come out.”

Harvey Weinstein is now 65, James Toback is 72.

Director James Toback started his career in Hollywood forty years ago with the movie, The Gambler, and is said to have peaked in 1991 with the Warren Beatty movie, Bugsy. But according to Glenn Whipp of the L.A. Times, even though he wasn’t really making movies anymore, Toback continued to audition women for projects which didn’t exist.

“But, like an aging high-school football star, Toback was still bragging about his best plays years later and using his Hollywood credentials to lure women to private ‘auditions’.”

James Toback was born in New York and graduated from Harvard with a degree in journalism. Toback made the move to creative writing which then evolved to screenwriting. Toback officially broke into Hollywood with the script for The Gambler which eventually starred James Caan.

Writer and director James Toback continued to have success and was even nominated for an Oscar. Toback’s last well-known project was a documentary about boxer Mike Tyson in the early nineties.

Like Harvey Weinstein, director James Toback was said to have conducted “auditions” in hotel rooms and then harassed or assaulted women who thought they were reading for parts in projects that reportedly didn’t exist (or Toback wasn’t attached to them). In response to the Toback allegations, James Toback says that these accusations are not physically possible due to his diabetes and a heart condition.

James Toback has been married twice, first married to an heiress and Anderson Cooper cousin, Consuelo Sarah Churchill Vanderbilt Russell (the marriage lasted one year). Director James Toback then married to second wife, Stephanie Toback, and the two have one son, Andre Toback, a teenager.

At this time Stephanie Toback has not spoken out about these accusations and whether she is standing by husband, James Toback or is leaving like Georgina Chapman, the wife of Harvey Weinstein.

Had you heard about director James Toback before this current scandal? Do you think the accusations against James Toback are true?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]