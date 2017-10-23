‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Q Twins Face Off This Friday – New ‘GH’ Promo Video Shows Two Jasons Save The Day

General Hospital spoilers from a brand new promo video released this morning by ABC show that chaos reigns this week as Patient 6 (Steve Burton) finally comes out of the shadows. It all goes down at the big launch party for Aurora Media, the rebranded name of Derek Wells Media. This was supposed to be about Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) and Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) starting a new life away from violence. It’s too bad that violence follows them and crashes their party – along with Patient 6. November sweeps officially starts on Thursday, October 26, so it’s no surprise that the Jasons finally see each other the next day as promised for a ratings bonanza.

Patient 6 reveals himself to Sonny

It looks like the first person to see Jason-1 (aka Patient 6) is Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Sonny can’t believe his eyes, and the new General Hospital spoilers video shows Jason-1 and Sonny both pointing guns at each other while old Jason tries to convince Sonny that it’s really him. But considering that Sonny hallucinates during bipolar episodes, he might not believe that it’s his BFF wearing his old face and back from the dead. If Miller’s Jason wasn’t already in PC, it would be easier to convince him.

Unfortunately for Jason and Sam, it looks like the bad guys chasing Patient 6 also decide to crash the party. It’s not clear if these goons, working for Dr. Klein and his still-hidden boss, know about Jason-2 (Miller). They have been tapping Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) and Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) phones, and that’s probably how they know about the gala. The two bad guys crash the party, and that’s when Burton and Miller’s Jasons first see each other. Every jaw in the room will drop.

General Hospital spoilers promise chaos

If you watch the new promo video closely, you can see the array of startled faces. GH spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say the action kicks off on Friday, October 27 when violence erupts and guns are drawn at their fancy media party at the MetroCourt. Monica is stunned to see her son’s old face walk into the party and she’s not the only one caught off guard. Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) finds out today from Jake Webber (Hudson West) that he saw his dad’s old face in the park.

General Hospital spoilers say Liz thinks Jake’s imagination got away with him, but the moment she sees Steve Burton’s face, she’ll realize that Jake knew what he was talking about on Monday. Another person who won’t be too surprised is Franco (Roger Howarth). Franco confides in Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) today that the missing Q twin is alive, but he lied to Liz. When Burton’s face is spotted, Franco knows what it means: Jason-1 and Jason-2 — Burton and Miller — are the Quartermaine twins.

SNEAK PEEK: Who did Jake see in the park? https://t.co/Nv3TdtEUdl #GH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 22, 2017

Only Franco and Andre know the truth

There will be a tense confrontation as the new General Hospital spoilers promo shows the armed thugs mean business. One of them grabs Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and holds a gun to her head. The thing is, with two Jasons in the room, things shouldn’t stay perilous for long. Those two both have killer skills and make a dynamic duo. GH fans should expect that they will take down Dr. Klein’s henchmen and save their loved ones. But once the dust settles, things get weird.

Neither Jason likes Franco, but GH spoilers promise he has the answers they need about how there could be two of them in Port Charles. In fact, Jason-1 still thinks Franco is Danny’s biological dad and a rapist serial killer. This conversation won’t be an easy one, but if the Jasons want answers, they’ll have to listen to a man they both hate. Liz will be furious that Franco kept the truth from her, but forgiveness should be forthcoming. Franco lied because he was scared he hurt baby Drew.

What do you think? How long until the two Jasons sort out who’s who. Jason-1 wants his life back, but Jason-2 will fight for those he loves. Plus, both have a kid with Sam, so this whole plot is about to unravel in a messy heap. Watch the new GH spoilers promo video and come back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]