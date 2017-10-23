Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Spotted Packing On The PDA As Baby Rumors Gain Steam

We already knew that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were madly in love with each other, but a new PDA-filled video of the two makes it clear their love is stronger than ever. In the middle of reports coming out that the two have baby fever, is it possible for the couple to be any cuter?

Hollywood Life reports that the video, which is currently making the rounds on social media, shows Stefani filming herself when Shelton leans over and plants a big kiss on her forehead. It ends with an extreme close-up of Stefani puckering up for the camera, while her man gives her the smooch. The video is super short but oh-so-sweet.

A source close to the couple recently told Entertainment Tonight that Shelton and Stefani’s relationship is a “forever” thing, but right now, the focus isn’t marriage, even though there will be a wedding in the future. The focus right now is having a baby together.

“Gwen would love nothing more than to give Blake his first child,” the source said. “Blake is dying to be a father. He loves Gwen’s kids, [which has] made him realize he could be a good father.”

Blake Shelton did not have any children with his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, but the 48-year-old singer has three boys, Kinston 11, Zuma, 9 and Apollo, 3, with her ex-husband, Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale. Her sons have had the chance over the past two years to get to know Shelton and bond with him. They often visit the country superstar’s ranch in Oklahoma, where he has had a lot of fun teaching them all about life in the country. He joked that it’s probably illegal in California to have as much fun as they do in his home state.

Not only has Stefani’s kids brought out the paternal instinct in the 41-year-old Shelton, but so have his contestants on The Voice. He told ET earlier this month that he never dreamed that he would be so defensive when people critiqued the artists on his team. He added that back during the first couple of seasons, he would lose his mind when someone was picking on a young singer.

To see more of Blake Shelton and his team, you can catch them on the current season of The Voice, which airs Monday nights on NBC.

