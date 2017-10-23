Shannon Beador Says It’s ‘Hard To Watch’ Her Marriage Issues Play Out On ‘RHOC’

Shannon Beador’s fans and followers online have been extremely supportive of the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s ongoing battle with her weight, but unfortunately, they haven’t been nearly as understanding toward her marital trouble with husband David Beador.

According to a report interview with the Daily Dish, which was shared by Bravo TV on October 32, Shannon Beador is just trying to be herself as she continues to try and work things out with David, who infamously cheated on her for months during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 9.

“You’re gonna see me, you might judge me and say that I’m complaining or whining or negative or pathetic or whatever you want to call me… I’m just being myself from where I was at the time,” she explained.

Shannon Beador continued on, revealing that while “it’s hard to watch” her hard moments with David on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she’s learned plenty about herself and her marriage from watching their difficult moments play out on the show. For instance, after watching her behavior in recent years, Shannon Beador has learned that she needs to put her focus on herself for happiness and self-fulfillment — not anyone else.

In the past, Shannon Beador’s happiness has been based on her husband and how connected they were. However, she now realizes that doing so wasn’t establishing a good and healthy pattern for herself.

Shannon Beador and her husband went public with his affair and their marriage issues during the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The following year, after going through counseling and a couple’s retreat, they renewed their wedding vows surrounded by their family and co-stars.

While Shannon and David Beador appeared to be in a good place last year, things between them became strained as Beador began to pack on 40 pounds as a result of the stress of the Bravo TV reality series.

To see more of Shannon Beador, David Beador, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

