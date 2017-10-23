‘Counting On’ Star Jessa Duggar Fires Back At Haters After Sharing Filthy Photos Of Her House

A cluttered house and kids tend to go together, even if you are a reality TV star. Jessa Duggar recently shared a few photos of her messy house on social media to highlight how spending time with her children sometimes gets in the way of keeping a tidy home. Unfortunately, the Counting On star was bashed by fans after the post, many of whom shamed her for not cleaning up.
According to In Touch Weekly, Duggar fired back at haters and said she was only trying to show how much she values spending time with her kids. The reality star explained how she sometimes gets behind on the daily chores because of her sons — Spurgeon, 1, and Henry, 8 months — demands so much of her time. This is the only reason she decided to post the photos of her messy house, and fans just took it the wrong way.
Duggar, who is married to Ben Seewald, also shared how she could spend more time keeping a tidy home but doesn’t because she wants to be a loving mom. Not wanting to miss out on making new memories, Jessa Duggar gives her sons all the attention they need, which sometimes gets her behind on the chore list. Duggar, of course, knows what it’s like growing up in a big family surrounded by cameras and has every right to defend her actions.
This is real life, y'all. ????❤ *swipe left to see more pics of my house today in all its shining glory* 1.) 6+ loads of laundry piled on the guest bed… can we just take a moment to celebrate the fact that it's CLEAN laundry. ???? 2.) Side table that probably hasn't been dusted in at least 6 months. 3.) Henry's dried spit up on my side of the bed, that I've slept on for who knows how many nights. 4.) Handprints on the mirror, and Spurgeon's beautiful artwork that happened when he found a pen that was left out. 5.) Pile of diapers on the top of my dresser… pretty sure these all collected in the past 12 hours. 6.) Blocks scattered again, not bc Spurgeon was building with them… just bc it's like his favorite thing to dump them out and hear them clang on the hardwood floors. Haha! 7.) Sink full of dishes. 8.) Oil splatters and food particles on the stovetop. Probably has been a few months since it's been wiped down. 9.) Toddler handprint on the fridge door. ???? 10.) Dust collection on the front of the HVAC intake…ha! But hey, at least we're replacing the filter every month! ???? There's a never ending to-do list. Some of these tasks have been accomplished today, others haven't. (We have guest staying with us over the weekend, so that's a motivation to prioritize the laundry on the guest bed. ????) Some of y'all may be thinking, "C'mon now, it only takes a few min to dust or wipe down a mirror…" I know, it is so. My reminder today has been that the same is true of the needs of the little people in our lives. I might think "I don't have time right now." But it only takes a few min… here and there. A few mins here, spent cuddling a fussy baby. A few mins there, singing lullabies as a toddler drifts off to sleep. 5 mins here, to read a book. 10 min there, engaging in imaginative play. Not trying to pit a clean house against interaction with kids– sometimes both are possible, tho often they do seem in opposition to one another ????. Just remember, whatever projects are pulling at your time and attention today, don't forget to make time for the people around you. These are the memories that will last forever. ????????
According to Romper, Duggar’s controversial post featured images of laundry piled on her bed, diapers stacked on a dresser, and dirty windows. Although these types of messes are a common sight for many moms around the world, some fans were quick to judge the reality star for not being cleaner. Fans even bashed Duggar for being lazy and said she has plenty of time for cleaning because she is a stay-at-home mom.
Duggar’s messy home, of course, is completely forgivable. After all, Duggar and her husband are still adjusting to their new son, who was born earlier this year. Duggar’s husband even admitted that life has been different ever since they welcomed Henry into their home and described things as a little chaotic, at least for now.
Backstory on my previous post: As I was making out my housecleaning to-do list the other day, this thought struck me… we all try to put our best foot forward and are most comfortable posting our "highlight reel" for people on social media to see. I could've waited 24 hrs and posted pics of everything freshly cleaned and looking beautiful (the stovetop is sparkling, dust bunnies have been removed, laundry is folded, bed sheets are washed, etc). Certainly people would find no fault with that… but many may find fault with themselves. I didn't do that for a reason. Reality. Sometimes you find yourself with an 8-month-old who isn't sleeping through the night, and you don't care that your bed has spit up on it–you're tired. Throw a towel down on it and sleep! Sometimes you don't want to wash the dishes right after supper because your husband is finally home from work, and there's only one golden hour of family time before babies are tucked into bed and hubby has to start in on his college homework… and so you put off dishes until then. Sometimes the dust collects on the side table in the spare room, and you don't even notice it until you're preparing for guests to stay over. Oh, and the diapers. ???? Our diaper pail is currently outta commission, and I'm awaiting a replacement. Yeah, they were stinky, but I had them bagged up and out of the house before the pic of them was even posted. I said it before, and I'll say it again: "I am not trying to pit a clean house against interaction with kids." I believe in, and value, both. I really should've split that post into two, because it is not an either/or, but both/and. ——— Here was my thought process on the second half of what I wrote. "I know it only takes a few minutes here and there to wipe a mirror or dust a nightstand, and I am making these things priority today. I'm also going to deep clean the bathroom, re-sweep the entire house, pick up the living room, and clean out the fridge. Nothing is going to stop me from accomplishing my to-do list!" Naptime zips by, and then I hear a little voice saying "Mommy, I hold you!" *Instagram, I need more space to finish my thought!*???? Swipe left to read more
