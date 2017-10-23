‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Andrew Lincoln Explains Dream Sequence, What It Means To Rick Grimes

The Walking Dead Season 8 premiered on AMC last night. There is a lot of positive feedback, a big plus following the dismal ratings of last season. However, fans still have one question. What exactly did the dream sequence mean? Why was it important to show those scenes? What does it mean for the future of Alexandria? In an interview posted on the network’s blog, Andrew Lincoln answered those questions.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about what could be coming up next on the television series.

On last night’s installment of the zombie apocalyptic TV show, Rick Grimes had a dream sequence. It was aired in several different scenes, with each showing a little bit more than before. As seen in the official trailer, it featured Rick looking older. What viewers got to see last night was the possible future of Alexandria. Andrew Lincoln explained the scene in an interview.

The actor revealed that Rick’s version of Alexandria’s future is a peaceful community. When he tells Maggie (Lauren Cohan) that after the war, he’s following her, it is for a reason. He realizes that he isn’t a governor or politician. Right now, he is a general fighting for the future.

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers previously teased that everyone in all three communities would be fighting for something. The purpose of Rick and Maggie’s speeches was to give their people drive and a sense of purpose. Envisioning the future of Alexandria if they win is what will keep them going.

There is no question about it, things are going to get tough. However, they are more than ready to fight. Even though not much time has passed since the Season 7 finale, they are ready to go. Plans have been laid out and are being followed. Even the way Rick didn’t finish the countdown was noted by fans. Negan has met his match and Rick isn’t going to be bowing down to the Saviors leader anymore.

Rick is the glue that keeps everyone together. #TWD100 A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Oct 17, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

What do you think of what Andrew Lincoln said about Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead Season 8? What was your perception of the dream sequence?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]