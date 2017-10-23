Myeshia Johnson Reveals Trump Couldn’t Remember Sgt. La David Johnson’s Name, Made Her Even More Upset

Myeshia Johnson minced no words when she revealed that President Donald Trump struggled to remember the name of her slain husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, in her first public interview days after her phone call with the American head of state took place.

Johnson, 31, is the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, the slain U.S. soldier in Niger. She granted an interview with ABC News to address reports of Trump insulting the death of her husband.

“[Mr. Trump] said he knew what he signed up for but it hurts anyways. And I was, it made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it. He couldn’t remember my husband’s name,” Myeshia Johnson told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America.

She continued, “The only way he remembered my husband’s name [was] because he told me he had my husband’s report in front of him, and that’s when he actually said ‘La David,'”

“I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name, and that’s what hurt me the most,” she added. Sgt. La David’s widow emotionally admitted to Stephanopoulos that incident actually made her more upset and cried even more.

“If my husband is out there fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country, why can’t you remember his name?” Myeshia relayed the question she wanted to ask Trump.

Stephanopoulos then asked her what she said to President Trump during their brief phone call. Her answer was, “I didn’t say anything. I just listen.”

When asked whether Congresswoman Frederica Wilson fabricated her previous statement about the phone call, Myeshia Johnson firmly answered: “Whatever Ms. Wilson said was not fabricated.”

“What she said is a hundred percent correct,” she added.

Johnson dodged yet another chance of saying something to the president. Her refusal to give a statement for Trump became more evident when a moment of silence manifested during the interview.

On his defense, Trump took to Twitter to dispute the widow’s claim, saying, “I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from the beginning, without hesitation!”

