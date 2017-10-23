Leah Messer Reacts To ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Drama As Jeremy Calvert Returns To Instagram

Leah Messer and the cast of Teen Mom 2 were reportedly present when Jenelle Evans’ husband alleged pulled out a knife after being denied booze at a nearby bar. However, Messer hasn’t said much in regard to the incident.

Although Leah Messer did post a tweet that suggested there was plenty of drama during filming on the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special, she didn’t reveal details in regard to what she was referring to, nor did she say anything about Jenelle Evans and David Eason specifically.

“All I can say is WOW,” Leah Messer wrote in an October 22 tweet to her many fans and followers.

As fans may have heard, David Eason has been accused of getting into a fight during production and pulling out a knife, which allegedly caused filming to be halted. While Evans has since taken to her Instagram live account in an attempt to diffuse the situation, rumors continue to swirl in regard to the couple’s allegedly “crazy” behavior.

In other Leah Messer news, the mother of three recently took to her own Instagram account to confirm the return of her second husband, Jeremy Calvert, who recently came back to social media after spending several months away from Instagram.

“Maybe he’ll actually keep it this time. What do you guys think? Tag a friend that takes social media or haters way tooo serious!” she wrote.

As Teen Mom 2 fans have surely noticed, Jeremy Calvert has deleted and reactivated his social media accounts numerous times in recent years.

After posting the photo above of her former husband and their four-year-old daughter, Adalynn, Leah Messer admitted that she and Calvert don’t always agree on everything but noted that they are always on the same page when it comes to their little girl and how special she is.

Messer and Calvert tied the knot in 2012 and divorced in 2015. As fans may recall, Calvert accused Messer of cheating and having a prescription bill problem around the time they called it quits.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

