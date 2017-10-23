‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Loses Her Man Again, Abby And Scott Hook Up After Zack Crisis?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) could lose her man, Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall), to another woman. In the next few weeks, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) will face a life or death crisis, and Scott dives in to save the Newman heiress. For the past few months, Y&R spoilers have teased that Abby and Scott will give in to passion and become the next super couple.

According to Soap Central, Abby and Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) relationship will change during the week of October 23. Young and the Restless scoop suggests that Abby will find herself in danger under Zack’s watch. At this point in the storyline, Abby believes that Zack is a good guy who is overwhelmed with the demands of sudden success. She will soon find out that he is one of the ringleaders in the Genoa City sex ring.

Young and the Restless promo pictures for the week showed Scott in a motel with a bloody face. It seemed to imply that he gets into a fierce battle with someone. Y&R viewers believe that his faceoff will be with the person backing the sex ring, and he might have to race the clock to save Abby from danger.

Today on #YR, Abby has to answer to Victor and Chelsea issues Hilary a warning. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/eQiTKTAgba pic.twitter.com/2FqzleP3bZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 31, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that while Scott is working hard to find Abby, he discovers that he has deep feelings for the Newman heiress. At the moment, Scott is in a committed relationship with Sharon; he has displayed kindness and concern for Abby. Of course, he claims it is to look out for her since he works for Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), but Y&R viewers know a more profound connection is in the works.

Scott pulls off a heroic rescue after Zack kidnaps Abby, and the duo tries to deny their feelings. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon may even notice Scott is preoccupied with something. At some point, they will have to admit they have feelings for each other, which would end Scott’s relationship with Sharon. It would leave Sharon alone and heartbroken once again.

November sweeps is just around the corner, and Abby will face danger with Zack. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott will save her, and it could be the start a love triangle between Abby, Scott, and Sharon. Who would you like to see Scott with — Abby or Sharon? Do you think Zack will kidnap Abby to keep her quiet about his dating app?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS Images]